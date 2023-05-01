“So witty and funny”: Audiences erupt into laughter as Song Hye-kyo addresses Yeon-jin in her winning speech at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

Song Hye-kyo’s winning speech for her role in Netflix’s The Glory made audiences erupt into cheers. The 41-year-old actress won the Best Actress in TV award for her impressive portrayal of Moon Dong-eun. She looked touched and emotional when her name was announced as the winner.

On stage, Song Hye-kyo made sure to address the person who had, indirectly or directly, made her famous, The Glory’s main antagonist, Park Yeon-jin, played by Lim Ji-yeon. The 41-year-old actress began her speech parodying that famous line. She said:

“I won an award, Yeon-jin. I'm so excited now."

The dialog made the audience erupt into laughter. As the screen changed focus to The Glory cast and crew table, Lim Ji-yeon was also captured clapping excitedly at the line.

Song Hye-kyo says writer Kim Eun-sook might be her "glory" during the winning speech as Best Actress at 59th Baeksang Arts Awards

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were held on April 28, 2023, at Paradise City in Incheon. It is considered one of the most prestigious awards in South Korea. It awards excellence in films, TV, and theater. The Glory actress Song Hye-kyo bagged one of the biggest awards of the night, Best Actress in TV.

The 41-year-old actress’ revenge thriller The Glory was highly anticipated, as it was her first thriller series. Receiving the Best Actress award on her first try led to the actress making a wonderful speech at the awards festival that was praised by many fans.

Song Hye-kyo began the speech by tweaking her famous dialog from The Glory. She added gratitude to the crew members of the show, without whom Moon Dong-eun would not exist.

“I really wanted this award so I want to thank you for giving the award to me. As I stepped on the stage, it made me remind every crew member from The Glory who was nothing but great. Without them, there would be no Moon Dong-eun. Thank you very much.”

She also mentioned director Ahn Gil-ho and supporting actors and actresses in the show. After that, she thanked fans for giving them unconditional support. She made sure to include the makeup artists, costume designers, her agency (UAA), and the production company, Hwa&Dam.

“I'd like to thank all the loving fans who have been supporting us unconditionally. I love you all, especially the crew members, who helped by my side, from makeup artists to costume designers and UAA family members. I thank all my family members from Hwa&Dam.”

Song Hye-kyo also reflected on her good luck charm with writer Kim Eun-sook. The Glory was the second show that the actor-writer worked together on. Their first project was the global hit show Descendants of the Sun. The actress shared her gratitude for the writer to select her for the role of Dong-eun and mentioned that she was “the glory” for her.

“I did two shows with script writer Kim Eun-sook and both were loved tremendously, so, I'd like to thank her too. I believe script writer Kim Eun-sook has been the glory for me. Thanks for letting me play the role of Moon Dong-eun. While I was acting, I was happy, burdened, and hurt but it led me to think that I want to try acting even harder so thank you.”

She ended the speech with a personal thanks to her mother, who she hoped felt great while watching her receive the Best Actress award. She also promised to work harder in the future.

“I also want to thank my friends who I love and to my mom, who always has been worried about me. I'd assume that you feel great today finally for the first in a while. I hope I made her feel great today. I will work harder moving forward. Thank you.”

Meanwhile, Song Hye-kyo might next be seen with Nevertheless actress Han So-hee. On March 17, 2023, latter posted a photo with the former on her Instagram photo with the caption “The Price of Confession.”

The Price of Confession is the literal title of the mystery thriller drama the two actresses were reported to be in talks for. Song Hye-kyo later re-shared the picture on her Instagram story with a heart.

The actresses sharing pictures with each other was taken as a sign of confirmation of their roles in the drama. Moreover, the series is reportedly directed by Lee Eung-bok, the director of Descendants of the Sun.

