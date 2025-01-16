"I feel like I am in prison" — Wendy Williams breaks down while sharing insight into her conservatorship ordeal and health

Former talk show host Wendy Williams recently shared insight into her conservatorship and health struggles. On Thursday, January 16, 2025, Williams called into the radio show The Breakfast Club, where she revealed she feels like she's "in prison" due to the conservatorship despite not being "cognitively impaired."

"I am not cognitively impaired... But I feel like I am in prison," Williams told co-host Charmangle Tha God.

According to Page Six, the ex-broadcaster was placed under a court-ordered legal financial guardian in 2022 due to her health issues, with Sabrina Morrissey as her guardian. In February 2024, it was announced that Williams was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and entered an undisclosed cognitive facility for treatment.

A documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, which chronicled the former TV show host's life since 2022, came out in 2024. The four-part series showed Williams in a vulnerable condition with erratic behavior. Per Page Six (February 2024), her family was unaware of her diagnosis and was unable to reach her at the facility. Since then, Morrissey's guardianship has come under question.

"There's something wrong with these people here on this floor" — Wendy Williams about her living at the facility

Wendy Williams' interview on The Breakfast Club was her first live interview since the 2024 documentary. Her niece, Alex Finnie, too, was on the call to elaborate on her aunt's condition. William told Charlamagne that she was "trapped" in a facility in New York, which Finnie described as a "luxury prison."

"I'm in this place where the people are in their 90s and their 80s and their 70s, even people in their 60s like me," Williams revealed.

Finnie, who had a chance to visit her aunt, explained that it was a small room with just the basic necessities. Williams continued:

"There's something wrong with these people here on this floor."

Wendy Williams elaborated on her monotonous daily schedule of eating her meals on the bed with TV, radio, and a window to keep her entertained. She revealed she has a phone but works only one way (only Wendy can call). Williams explained she was "isolated" (no family visit), and talking to those living in the facility was not her "cup of tea."

It is to be noted that following the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, Morrissey sued A+E Networks and Lifetime for exploiting her conservatee. However, the network countersued, alleging that Morrissey only filed a lawsuit to protect her legal interest and questioned the quality of her guardianship.

At the time, Sabrina's legal team filed a memo claiming Wendy was "cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated," as per a report by USA Today.

Wendy Williams explained that she had seen the documentary and noted that the system of conservatorship was "broken." She added that the treatment amounts to "emotional abuse." When the former host was questioned if the facility allowed her to leave or visit with her family members, she remarked:

"You have to get keys to unlock the door, to press the elevator to go downstairs."

Wendy Williams at the 2014 Soul Train Music Awards (Image via Getty)

Wendy further claimed she was given "seven pills." She suggested she couldn't meet people without permission from Sabrina Morrissey, adding she has spent her last three birthdays alone. She also emotionally revealed she wasn't sure if she was allowed to visit her father to wish him on his birthday (turning 94 next week).

Finnie noted that the room has been Wendy Williams's life for the past three years. She elaborated that the facility was high security, and her aunt wasn't allowed to even take a walk outside. Alex faced a "horrible" amount of security and questions when she visited her aunt.

Wendy Williams and Alex Finnes also addressed retaliation from Sabrina Morrissey, stating they discussed various scenarios. One of which included having Williams' photo taken away, something the former broadcaster was extremely fearful of (at one point breaking down into tears and stating, "I won't be able to talk to anybody").

Alex also explained that Williams has not had a medical evaluation to see if her rights could be restored. Noting that she was not allowed to say a lot due to legal restrictions, Finnie asserted that Wendy Williams was not "incapacitated" and hoped that they could free her aunt and allow her to live with "dignity."

Finnie added that they started a change.org petition and the hashtag #FreeWendy to help her aunt's cause.

