What does "incapacitated" mean? Wendy Williams' dream penthouse sold at a loss by her guardian amid health struggles 

On May 10, former broadcaster, media personality, and author Wendy Williams’ dream penthouse in the heart of New York City was sold off by her guardian at a loss. As per New York Post reports, the Manhattan apartment was traded for $3.75 million, which was $822,000 less than its buying value in July 2021.

The 59-year-old former host of the syndicated The Wendy Williams Show has been deemed “incapacitated” amid her dementia battle, which is why the sale of her once-cherished abode required the involvement of her guardian.

According to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary, the word “incapacitated” means “deprived of capacity or natural power” or “made incapable of or unfit for normal functioning.”

Wendy Williams never got the chance to live in her Manhattan penthouse

Last Friday, Wendy Williams’ three-bedroom, three-bathroom penthouse in The Financial District of New York City was sold off at a loss price of $3.75 million by her legal guardian.

She purchased the apartment in July 2021 for $4.5 million, but reportedly never got the opportunity to reside in it, following her deteriorating health. In this regard, a source close to the former shock jock told The New York Post:

“Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation.”

The recent sale of Wendy Williams’ residence comes amid the sale of her personal belongings, which were part of the property, such as her classic purple chair, which was symbolic of the “Hot Topics” segment of her show.

As for her 3BHK penthouse spread across 2400 square feet, the lower level comprised luxurious facilities including a spacious living and dining area, an open kitchen with customized walnut cabinets, granite countertops, and high-end Miele and Sub-Zero appliances.

In contrast, the upper level housed an elite suite with an attached five-fixture bath with marble designs and advanced amenities. A terrace overlooking the Hudson River is also part of the floor-to-ceiling apartment. Besides, the building itself had elite infrastructure, including a 60-foot lap pool, a well-equipped fitness center, a Water Club, a sauna, a steam room, a Jacuzzi, and other luxurious features.

Meanwhile, apart from selling off her real estate and personal items, Wendy Williams is also undergoing serious tax issues, including half a million dollars in unpaid federal taxes.

As per legal documents obtained by the New York Post, her New York City condo, worth $4.5 million (as per the 2021 purchase price), has been at the center of the tax problems.

Wendy Williams’ current location is unknown

Over the years, Wendy Williams has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse. In early 2018, she was diagnosed with Graves’ Disease. Later the same year, she revealed being diagnosed with lymphedema as well.

In January 2022, following the freezing of her accounts by Wells Fargo, the New York City Supreme Court appointed a financial guardian to help her with future health and health-related decisions.

While she initially contested the same, her condition soon deteriorated, and by the end of that year, she disappeared from the public eye and was reported to be seeking treatment at a rehab center in Malibu, California, to tackle “severe alcohol abuse.”

Later, in 2023, she was diagnosed with a couple of neurological disorders, including primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, that further rendered her “incapacitated,” and entry into a cognitive facility.

At present, details surrounding her location and exact condition remain unknown. In February 2024, a docuseries titled Where Is Wendy Williams? was released where her family members, friends, and associates shared an insight into her potential circumstances, addiction and health journey, and guardianship.

