3 reasons why Ali Harper fits Netflix Selling the OC, despite having no real estate license

Ali Harper, a participant in Netflix's Selling the OC, stands out distinctly from her peers, not merely due to her vibrant personality but also because she embarked on her real estate career without a traditional license. Her move from Tennessee to Orange County’s cut-throat property market reveals how she changed from being a beauty queen hopeful into someone who loves everything about houses and buildings.

Despite her unconventional entry into the field, her blend of personal charm and relentless pursuit of professional development has made her a noteworthy figure on the show. Her narrative is not just about selling homes but also about adapting and thriving in a new career landscape.

Ali Harper's Impact on Selling the OC

#1 Unique Background and Pageantry Experience

Ali Harper's involvement in the Miss America 2018 Pageant, where she was a top-ten finalist, provided her with extensive training in public presentation and stress management – skills that are invaluable in the high-stakes environment of luxury real estate.

This background has allowed Harper to excel in presenting properties and engaging with clients effectively in Selling the OC, despite her initial lack of real estate knowledge.

Her ability to handle high-pressure situations was evident in her poised interactions during open houses and client meetings, showcased in several episodes across the seasons.

#2 Drama and Storyline Contribution

In Selling the OC season 3, Ali Harper found herself at the center of multiple dramatic scenarios that significantly influenced the dynamics within the Oppenheim Group.

Her interactions primarily involved key figures like Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Jarvis, and Brandi Marshall, highlighting her growing involvement in group relationships.

The drama intensified when a conflict emerged involving Alex Hall, who had made disparaging remarks about Kayla Cardona in a podcast. Talking about Ali’s experience, Gio Helou, another Selling the OC member spoke at the open house,

“She has not developed the experience that she have at this stage of the game. I shouldn't have people at the office that aren't prepared to hold an open house at the very least and don't have a basic understanding of real estate."

Furthermore, aligning with Kayla, Ali actively engaged in the dispute which escalated during a broker's open house.

This confrontation saw Ali directly addressing Alex Hall, which not only intensified the existing tensions but also brought the dispute to a public setting, thereby affecting professional relations and perceptions.

Ali’s situation was further complicated by a message from a disgruntled title company employee to Polly Brindle, expressing disapproval of Ali's conduct, which jeopardized her professional relationships and future opportunities within the group.

#3 Strong People Skills and Evidence of Effort

Recognized for her Southern charm and ability to connect with people, Harper has demonstrated these abilities in various settings on the show.

Her interpersonal skills have been particularly advantageous in building relationships with clients and peers alike, contributing significantly to her growing reputation within the Oppenheim Group.

Furthermore, Selling the OC star has been actively working towards her California real estate license. Her dedication is evident from her enrollment in required educational programs and participation in learning opportunities at open houses, even under scrutiny from seasoned agents.

These efforts underline her commitment to her new career path and determination to meet the industry standards.

Final thoughts

Ali Harper's entry into Selling the OC without a real estate license might have seemed like a disadvantage at first, but her background in pageantry, strong interpersonal skills and involvement in the show's drama have demonstrated that she brings a unique and valuable perspective to the table.

Despite the challenges, she continues to work towards obtaining her license, showing a commitment to her new career path that resonates with both her colleagues and viewers.