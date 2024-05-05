Selling the OC season 3: Age of all cast members, explored

The much-awaited Selling the OC season 3, released on May 3, 2024, has been a hot topic among fans. The third season also marks the departure of some cast members, including Tyler Stanaland, Sean Palmieri, and Alexandra Jarvis, adding a new twist to the show.

The official synopsis of the show Selling the OC reads:

“A fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle?”

Age of all cast members of Selling the OC season 3

Tyler Stanaland, 34

Tyler was born on July 19, 1989, and he is 34. He has been with the Oppenheim Group since November 2021, and he is leaving the show to join his father in his family’s real estate business. Tyler is also a professional surfer.

Alex Hall, 34

Born on June 10, 1988, Alex is 34. She has been seen as one of the mature agents from the show, with all the things she knows and shares with fellow cast mates. Alex and Tyler Stanaland’s on and off relationship has been one of the central focuses of the show Selling the OC.

Alexandra Jarvis, 33

Alexandra was born on May 6, 1990, making her 33 years old. After Tyler Stanaland, Jarvis also decided to leave The Oppenheim Group.

Apart from being a luxury realtor, she was also a practicing attorney in Newport Beach, California. Then, she changed her focus and entered the real estate business, where she also made a name for herself.

Alexandra Rose, 28

Alexandra Rose, born July 8, 1995, is an Orange County native who is 28 years old. She is one of the youngest agents working in Selling the OC group. Before joining the Oppenheim group in 2021, she worked at Sotheby’s International Realty and sold approximately $100 million in properties within four years.

Alexandra Harper, 31

Alexandra “Ali” Harper is a 31-year-old former pageant queen from Tenessee. Ali joined Selling the OC in the second season and had no real estate experience at the time. She is still trying to get her real estate license to start making sales in Orange County.

Polly Brindle, 38

Polly is a 38-year-old real estate agent born on April 1, 1986. She grew up in Northern England and started her career as a high-fashion model when she was 15. In 2011, she moved to California and started her luxury real estate journey.

Gio Helou, 36

He is 36 and a self-proclaimed “top dog” of the Oppenheim Group. He was the first recruited for the group’s Orange County office. His parents are also in the real estate industry, which might be why he has the skills and is one of the top sellers in Selling the OC and the group.

Lauren Brito, 33

Lauren’s Instagram shows she is 33 and shared her birthday celebrations on June 10. She married her long-time boyfriend, Andrew Shortt, and joined the Oppenheim group in September 2021.

Kayla Cardona, 35

Kayla was born on December 20, 1988, and is 35 years old. Before joining the group in 2022, she was in the top 1% at her old agency and won an Executive Club Award.

Brandi Marshall, 37

She was born on January 4, 1987, and is 37. She was approached via Instagram, and after her interview with Jason Oppenheim, she was hired.

Before entering real estate, she was LA's publicist and entertainment coordinator. She is married to retired pro basketball player Sean Marshall.

Sean Palmieri, NA

Sean Palmieri’s age or birthday is not confirmed through his social media. He is from West Palm Beach, and before joining Oppenheim Group's Selling the OC, he worked with some big companies. It includes Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and more. In November 2023, he also announced his exit from the Oppenheim Group.

Austin Victoria, 33

Austin's birthday is December 13, 1990, and he is currently 33. He joined the Selling the OC group in 2021. He is married to Lisa Victoria, a fashion designer, and they have two-year-old twins. Austin is also an actor and a model.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, 46

Jason and Brett are twin brothers, 46, born on April 12, 1977. Jason is the founder and president of the Oppenheim Group. Their family has been in the real estate business for five generations, making them the masters of the field.

Selling the OC season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.