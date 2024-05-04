Why did Tyler Stanaland leave Selling the OC? Explained

Netflix released Selling the OC season 3 on May 3, 2024, and fans began discussing Tyler Stanaland, who announced his exit from the Oppenheim Group in October 2023, and thus left the show, as per People. However, it is important to note that his announcement came after season 3 completed filming, and he is part of the ongoing season.

The series revolves around the Oppenheim Group, which is one of the most successful firms in the country and offers wealthy clients real estate brokerage services. It is run by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim

Tyler Stanaland left to join his father at Douglas Elliman as a member of the John Stanaland Group. Speaking to People at the time, Tyler revealed:

"My decision to leave the Oppenheim Group is about making the best decision for my clients and my career. I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again."

Why did Tyler Stanaland leave Selling the OC?

Speaking to People in 2023, Tyler mentioned that leaving the Oppenheim Group was not easy for him. However, he mentioned that it was the "right decision" for him and his clients. He then spoke about joining his dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, a real estate company.

“Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” he said.

As per Tyler Stanaland’s LinkedIn profile, he joined The Oppenheim Group in November 2021 and worked there for about two years until October 2023. While some speculated that he left the show because of his complex and on-and-off relationship with Alex Hall, he clarified that he did so to join his family’s real estate business.

Fans saw him involved in several narratives in the show, apart from his complications with Alex. He was also seen having some issues with another agent, Sean Palmieri, who made Tyler uncomfortable by addressing him as a nepo real estate baby.

Everything that happened on Selling the OC

When Selling the OC premiered, Tyler Stanaland was navigating through divorce proceedings with his then-wife, Brittany Snow. At the same time, there were several rumors regarding Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall.

By the time Selling the OC season 2 was released in September 2023, his divorce from Brittany had been finalized. Soon, the romance between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland blossomed but didn’t last long.

Alex and Tyler had many issues and difficulties throughout the second season. Before Tyler’s divorce was finalized, fellow real estate agents of the Oppenheim Group told him that his romance rumors could be bad for him.

However, the duo was seen sharing some intimate moments later in the season, which complicated their relationship even more. This installment then ended with a "will they, won’t they" situation.

Selling the OC season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.