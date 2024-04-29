Selling the OC season 3 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways 

With season 3 of Selling the OC finally returning on Netflix on May 3, fans can't get enough of its trailer. It was released on Netflix's official channel on April 4, and its official description states this season to have "big homes and even bigger drama."

The last season ended with Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland making out. This season, however, witnesses a fallout between the two, as apparent from the trailer. The recruit for season 2, Alexandra Harper, needs help navigating the workings of the Oppenheim Group. Another plot that makes for the main storyline this season is Sean Palmieri's beef with most of the cast.

Diving into the three major things from Selling the OC season 3 trailer

1) Alexandra Harper paving her way through the Oppenheim group on Selling the OC 3

One of the four Alexandras on the show, Alexandra Harper, faces problems at the Oppenheim Group because of her lack of experience in the real estate industry. Polly Bridle teaches Harper in the trailer, "This industry is sink or swim." Harper is then seen encountering problems with the clients as she is clueless about the questions they ask her regarding the property.

When a lady asked her if there was an HOA on the property, Harper replied with a "no clue." During an open house, another client asked if they could fish off the dock outside the property; Harper said she didn't know. When a client asked if the doors came with automated blinds, she replied with a "Not that I can see" and bent down to see if there were any.

Jason then confirmed that she had yet to develop the experience that was needed to run an agency at this level.

Harper only joined the show in season 2 and hoped to learn from the more experienced heads of the agency. However, her arrival didn't sit well with many of her colleagues, who saw her as a liability to the company and weren't willing to help her grow.

In the rapidly growing real estate world, time is money, and the employees at the Oppenheim group weren't willing to sacrifice their precious time to educate a newcomer.

2) Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland having a fallout on Selling the OC 3

What looked like a romantic bonfire night with cozy blankets and glasses of drinks with Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland sitting side by side was a night of tiffs, as apparent from the trailer.

Alex was seen scolding Tyler, saying, "You swooned me, and then you f*cking disappeared," and then asked him what he wanted. Tyler was seen explaining his side of the story to Austin, saying because he was turning 34 in a couple of weeks, he desired to have a wife and kids like Austin did, hinting at a life Alex might not have wanted. He then explains his side to Alex, saying:

"When we're trying to force it, neither of us is on the same page. I don't want to run this thing into the ground."

Alex doesn't respond well to confessing in a confessional that she was done with their relationship.

3) Sean Palmieri's tiff with his co-stars on Selling the OC 3

Gio Helou starts by saying that Sean was in trouble because his business was suffering. Tyler chimes in to include that he had never sold a single house since being licensed, shocking Alexandra Harper. Sean is seen biting back at this, saying, "It would be really nice if I had Daddy hand me all my listings."

Polly called him a snake, while Austin accused him of spreading rumors. While the rumor will only be discovered during the season, Sean's denial of spreading it is apparent in the trailer. Austin was also caught going off on Sean, saying he had some "sick sh*t going on in his head" he also claimed that he got confirmation of Sean's rumor from multiple people.

Fans are aware that Sean revealed his departure from the show after filming for season 3 of Selling the OC, but only the show itself could provide clear details about what exactly happened.

Two episodes of Selling the OC season 3 will come out on Netflix on May 3.