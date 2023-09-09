5 most unexpected moments from Selling the OC Season 2

Selling The OC released a brand new season on Netflix on September 8, 2023. Among the cast members are Alexandra (Alex) Hall, Brandi Marshall, Kayla Cardona, Polly Brindle, and Sean Palmieri. The cast also includes Tyler Stanaland, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra "Ali" Harper, Austin Victoria, Alexandra Rose, Gio Helou, and Lauren Shortt.

Netflix's Selling The OC season 2 synopsis says that while the Oppenheim Group's OC office might be new, there is "nothing timid" about the real estate agents there.

“Selling the OC Season 1 introduced a colorful cast that takes their interpersonal antics as seriously as their multimillion-dollar listings,” the synopsis noted.

It continues:

“But in Season 2, officially premiering on Sept. 8, we’ll see just how far these ambitious agents will go to protect their bag, and — when sizzling rumors start to circulate — their reputation, too. In fact, the just-debuted key art for the upcoming season holds clues to the drama ahead. Sure, at first glance, the glamorous co-workers seem all business, but a closer look beneath the surface reveals what’s really at play.”

As part of the premiere day of the show, the show released all eight episodes that didn't just have drama but several revelations as well.

In Selling the OC season 2, here's what happened

1) Tyler expressed his feelings for Alex Hall

The cast members were enjoying Polly's birthday party when Tyler was with Alex Hall, confessing his love for her. While it hasn't been confirmed if the two are together, it might be a revelation made to the fans on season three of Selling The OC.

2) Tyler and Polly make out during season 2 of Selling the OC

During the current season of the show, Kayla mentioned seeing a video of Polly and Tyler making out. She went on to discuss the video during Gio's party as well and said that the cast members were drunk at the time. Additionally, even Lauren Brito went on to speak about watching the video of Polly and Tyler making out.

3) The feud between Jarvis and Polly

A heated argument broke out between Polly and Jarvis when Jarvis refused to attend Brindle's birthday party citing that the latter had been very distressing. Brindle meanwhile mentioned how Jarvis has "two different" personalities. Jarvis also went on to say that Polly has been attacking her “in an insulting way.”

4) Hall and Brandi's friendship is crumbling

The stars of the show displayed a strong friendship during season one, but in season two, they seem to have many differences. It all began when Brandi expressed her concern over Hall's flirting with Tyler. As of now, season 2 ended with Brandi and Hall taking time apart to think things over.

5) Gio's Party: Tyler's frustration

The cast members talked about the video of Tyler and Polly making out and about Tyler's feelings for Alex Hall during Gio's party. Meanwhile, his divorce from Brittany was also a hot topic. However, this led to Tyler leaving the party early out of frustration.

Selling the OC has yet to reveal a confirmed release date for season 3, but it is expected to arrive in the near future. The description of the show reads:

“The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.”

Fans can watch the new season of the show, Selling the OC, on Netflix.