Who is Lauren Brito? Selling the OC agent enjoys time off with fiance and her golden retriever

Netflix's Selling The OC season 1 is set to release on August 24 on Netflix. The real estate drama will feature a bunch of realtors whose main aim is to bring the best clients for their company, The Oppenheim. Among these realtors, viewers will also meet Lauren Brito, who in her free time loves to be with her fiance and her golden retriever.

The upcoming season of Selling The OC is a spin-off of the streaming giant's hit real estate drama, Selling Sunset. The Oppenheim brothers have opened their second office in Newport Beach and have established a new set of realtors to work for it. Moreover, apart from work, the show will also feature the professional and personal rivalry among the realtors.

Other cast members of the show include:

Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Sean Palmieri, Polly Brindle, and Tyler Stanaland.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It features not one, not two, but three different Alexandras. From Hollywood to Newport Beach, The Oppenheim Group is expanding their territory with their second office in the upcoming Selling Sunset spin-off. With a fresh set of realtors competing to establish themselves, the pressure might prove too much for some agents."

Lauren Brito from Selling The OC runs her family business

South California native, Lauren Brito, has been residing in Orange County since the last decade. Being from a beach demography, she brings her 'beach cities' expertise into her real estate career quite effortlessly.

Moreover, before entering the real estate industry, Lauren ran her family business in the suburbs of Los Angeles. However, while she ran the business, she gained great expertise in operations management, client relations, negotiations, and marketing.

At first, the Selling The OC realtor joined a company named First Team Real Estate as a real estate agent in Orange City in 2017. The real estate company was a part of the Mastorakis Group, where she worked for a span of three months. She later joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in August 2017 as a realtor.

The company gave her quite a vivid experience and learning of the real estate industry. For four years, Brito gave her complete dedication and loyalty to the company. Finally, in June 2021, she joined The Oppenheim Group and currently works there as a realtor associate.

Over the years, with great real estate knowledge and experience, Lauren has successfully closed over 150 properties. Also, for every client she has worked for, the realtor has proved herself to be a 'full-service realtor.' Moreover, on the official website of The Oppenheim, she has been described as:

"She has built a solid foundation of clients in this community through her professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to always put her client’s needs first."

Coming to her personal life, Lauren is hitched to her fiance, Andrew T. Shortt, who also works in a real estate firm, Mason Taylor Associates as an advisor. He mostly caters to clients in the coastal Orange County area. Moreover, the couple got engaged on December 28, 2020. Nevertheless, they have been together for the last six years.

Viewers can watch all the episodes of Selling The OC on August 24 on Netflix.

