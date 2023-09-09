Selling the OC: Will it be renewed?

A new season of Selling the OC has been released and was full of drama, confessions, entertainment, and a little bit of feuding. The show gave its viewers a rollercoaster ride of emotions by releasing all eight episodes on the same day. And now, conversations about the show's season 3 have begun.

The show will be returning with a new season as it has been renewed, according to cast member Jason Oppenheim's Instagram. The following post was shared by Jason Oppenheim back in January 2023:

"Netflix just announced that Selling the OC will be back for two more seasons! Get ready for Selling the OC seasons 2 and 3 and Selling Sunset seasons 6 and 7. They like to keep me busy… here we go!"

Additionally, it is expected that the upcoming season of Selling the OC will feature the following cast members: Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Ali Harper, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt, Kayla Cardona, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Sean Palmieri, and Austin Victoria.

As per Netflix, the synopsis for season 2 of Selling the OC is as follows:

“The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.”

The release date for Selling the OC season 3 has not been announced

Currently, no official release date has been announced for the show's upcoming season. Nevertheless, it can be expected to be released in early 2024, as the first season premiered on August 24, 2022, while the second season followed on September 8, 2023.

However, given the history of Selling Sunset, the OC might also be released in the near future. Due to the fact that Selling Sunset has never followed a specific plan for its seasons dates, and since the OC has only released two seasons so far, it can follow the same path as Selling Sunset. The second season of Selling Sunset was released in May 2020, but the third season was released in August 2020.

The fourth season of Selling Sunset arrived in November 2021, while the fifth came out in April 2022, and the sixth came out in May 2023.

As Selling the OC's second season wrapped up, viewers were left with a few unanswered questions. There is still a doubt about whether Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall are in a relationship, and this will be revealed in the upcoming season.

Also, Ali Harper's journey kept fans on the edge of their seats with her real estate license. Whether or not Ali will join The Oppenheim Group is a big question. Season 2 also ended with some heartbreaks and feuds, so which friendships will be resolved in season 3 remains to be seen.

Season 2's episodes have been well received by fans with new revelations in every episode. The second season of the show is currently available on Netflix, while the release date of season 3 is still pending confirmation.