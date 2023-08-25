Selling Sunset season 7: Expected release window, cast members, latest updates, and more

Selling Sunset season 7 is on the horizon, and fans of the opulent reality show are buzzing with anticipation. This series, which masterfully marries the worlds of luxury real estate with intense interpersonal drama, has carved a niche in the hearts of its audience.

But with the end of each season, a burning question emerges: Will the allure of the LA property market, mixed with the fiery dynamics of its agents, grace our screens once more?

Breathe easy, enthusiasts, as Selling Sunset is not only making a comeback but promises to bring its signature blend of glamour and conflict in its much-awaited seventh season.

Selling Sunset season 7 will likely come out this year

Netflix never disappoints its audience. Recognizing the show's popularity, they gave a nod to both season 6 and 7 in June 2022. Chrishell Stause, one of the most recognized faces on the show, spilled the beans about the commencement of filming for these seasons via her Instagram during the same summer.

And while Heather Rae El Moussa, during a chat with E! News in March 2023, confirmed that filming was in full swing, the exact release date remains a mystery.

However, drawing from Netflix's pattern of releasing its back-to-back filmed seasons, fans can optimistically expect Selling Sunset season 7 to be out by late fall 2023.

Where to watch

Are you new to the world of luxury real estate drama or just looking to rewatch? Netflix is the one-stop destination. From the conflicts of the earlier seasons to the grandeur of the upcoming season 7, every episode awaits your binge-watching spree.

Cast for Selling Sunset season 7

Expect familiar faces to grace your screens. Though an official list is yet to be released, it's anticipated that core members like Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanda Smith, Davina Potratz, and Chelsea Lazkani will be back.

New entrants from season 6, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young, are also slated to return. However, Christine Quinn, a prominent figure in earlier seasons, has confirmed she won't be part of the new season.

Is Selling Sunset season 7 the grand finale?

The future of Selling Sunset post-season 7 is the topic of many coffee-table discussions. While Netflix plays its cards close to its chest and hasn't made any official statements, the show's rising thermometer of drama and its unwavering popularity point towards a hopeful horizon.

The intense dynamics, particularly between Chrishell and Nicole, suggest more tales await narration in the luxe lanes of Los Angeles real estate.

What to expect from Selling Sunset season 7

Season 6 left fans with more questions than answers, hinting at an explosive season 7. Bre and Chelsea's disagreements, Chrishell and Nicole's legal wrangle, and the cooling ties between Chrishell and Mary Fitzgerald are just the tip of the drama iceberg.

Whispered rumors suggest Chrishell might be taking a break, while the season 7 teaser indicates more challenges await the agents. As they navigate personal conflicts and professional rivalries, the agents are set to showcase some of the most exquisite properties, adding a touch of glamour to the gripping narrative.

Selling Sunset season 7 is not just another reality show season; it's the return of a sensation that has redefined how we view luxury real estate. With its unique blend of opulence and on-screen drama, season 7 promises to be an unmissable chapter in this thrilling saga.

As fans across the globe eagerly anticipate its release, one thing is clear: Selling Sunset continues to dominate the reality TV skyline.