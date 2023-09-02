Selling the OC season 2: Release date, air time, and plot

Selling the OC Season 2 is officially premiering on September 8, 2023, on Netflix. There will be eight episodes in the upcoming season, with a 30-minute runtime for each. After a first season that introduced a colorful cast of real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group's Orange County office, the stakes are higher than ever.

Rumors are circulating, and reputations are on the line, adding a layer of tension to the multimillion-dollar listings the agents handle. The key art for the season hints at this tension, showing agents either making or avoiding eye contact. With so much at stake, the new season promises to be a must-watch. Let's delve into the details of what viewers can expect.

New faces, familiar agents, and a trip to Cabo San Lucas — Selling the OC season 2 has it all

Release details and exact airing time for different regions

The second season of Selling the OC will air on September 8, 2023, at 3 a.m. ET. Netflix remains the platform where audiences can tune in to catch all the drama and high-value property deals.

Here's a handy list of release times across various time zones:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 7 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 3 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2023

Central Time (CT): 2 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 1 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 12 a.m., Thursday, September 8, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 11 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 9 p.m., Wednesday, September 7, 2023

What to expect

Netflix says reputations and romances are on the line, raising the stakes for the Orange County team. (image via Netflix)

Selling the OC season 2 is not holding back on the drama or the stakes. Agents are not only closing multimillion-dollar deals but also grappling with rumors that could tarnish their reputations. Netflix has also given us a glimpse into the emotional stakes of the upcoming season. In their own words:

"Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."

The key art for Selling the OC season 2 is also a visual puzzle, hinting at underlying tensions among the agents. The official press release from Netflix states:

“In fact, the key art for the upcoming season holds clues to the drama ahead. Sure, at first glance, the glamorous co-workers seem all business, but a closer look beneath the surface (of the infinity pool, of course) reveals what’s really at play.”

Adding to the excitement, Selling the OC season 2 agents will travel to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. They'll be checking out new properties there, including the brokerage's first billion-dollar listing in the resort city. Another highlight to look out for is Gio Helou's celebration of his $100 million sales milestone.

Returning cast members and newcomers

The Selling the OC season 2 will feature a mix of familiar and new faces. Returning cast members include:

Alexandra Hall

Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra Rose

Tyler Stanaland

Polly Brindle

Lauren Shortt

Kayla Cardona

Gio Helou

Brandi Marshall

Sean Palmieri

Austin Victoria

Newcomer Ali Harper will also join the cast, adding to the existing list of Alexandras. Brett Oppenheim, who has started his own brokerage, will still make appearances on the show.

These agents, each with their own unique style and approach to real estate, will be at the center of the upcoming drama and high-stakes deals.