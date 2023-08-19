When will Selling the OC season 2 air? Details explored

Selling the OC, which is a spinoff show from Selling Sunset, will premiere on Netflix on September 8, 2023. The synopsis of the second season of Selling the OC mentions the following:

"Reputations, romances and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."

In addition, during an interview with TODAY.com in January 2023, Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, revealed the following information about the cast of the upcoming season 2:

“I get resumes like probably a dozen every day. But I’m very particular on the type of person that I want to work at the Oppenheim Group. I want to make sure they’re successful. That I get along with them. They get along with other people. They’re ambitious and intelligent.”

The show's second season will feature Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland among the cast members.

Season 2 may feature some new members, according to Women's Health, one of whom is Alexandra Harper. This new potential cast member uploaded a photo of herself during the season 2 red carpet premiere on her Instagram account.

Further to this, in her Instagram bio, Alexandra Harper mentions "Selling the OC @Netflix." As of now, not much information is available on Harper, as Netflix hasn't officially announced her as a new cast member for season 2.

The show is expected to release all its episodes at its premiere date, as it did in season 1. As of yet, there has not been a trailer released for season 2 of Selling the OC. Netflix published the following synopsis of the show's second season to tease viewers about what to anticipate from the forthcoming one.

“The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office may be a relatively new branch, but there’s nothing timid about this group of real estate agents. Selling the OC Season 1 introduced a colorful cast that takes their interpersonal antics as seriously as their multimillion-dollar listings.”

In addition, it stated:

“But in Season 2, officially premiering on Sept. 8, we’ll see just how far these ambitious agents will go to protect their bag, and — when sizzling rumors start to circulate — their reputation, too. In fact, the just-debuted key art for the upcoming season holds clues to the drama ahead. Sure, at first glance, the glamorous co-workers seem all business, but a closer look beneath the surface reveals what’s really at play.”

Season 1 of the show saw some feuds between Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose with Alex Hall and Polly Brindle, while Brett and Jason Oppenheim expanded their California business. The new season of the show is predicted to bring twice the drama, feuds, and controversy as season 1 of the show, so don't miss it.

