Selling The OC season 3 potential release date, plot, and more on Netflix

Selling the OC had to come to life after the unwavering success of Selling Sunset, a show that shows us the lives of real estate brokers in Los Angeles working for the Oppenheim Group. It shows the cutthroat competition they face and the politics they have to play to survive. Selling the OC was a spin-off of Selling Sunset, with the Oppenheim group opening a new office in Orange County and giving it the name OC.

Following the release of Selling the OC season 2 in September 2023, fans were left with uncertainty regarding the upcoming season. But the news looks good for them as the arrival of season 3 is confirmed! The trailer for Selling the OC season 3 was released in Selling Sunset's season 7 reunion!

Selling the OC cast, potential release date, trailer, and what to expect

The trailer for the upcoming season of Selling the OC provides insights into the developments in Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's relationship. Season 2 ended with them not being able to decide the nature of their relationship. The new trailer clears up a lot for fans who are curious to know what happened to them.

As season 1 was released in August 2022 and season 2 was released in September 2023, going by this, fans can expect season 3 anywhere between August and September 2024.

Season 2 ended with Alex and Tyler sharing a hot kiss in the tub, but the season 3 trailer shows them fighting. At a bonfire the entire cast attended, Alex is seen shouting at Tyler, saying,

"You swooned me and then you f**king disappeared."

It looks like the slow-burning drama between the two in season 2 fizzled out for Tyler until they made it to season 3, which may explain the reason for his disappearance.

Another clip in a montage showed them at the listing event of the Oppenheim Group, where Tyler was seen telling Alex,

"Neither of us are on the same page."

In the same trailer, Alex is seen at a confessional saying,

"I'm done, I'm out."

It seems as though Alex is in her bad phase because she is also seen quarreling with another Oppenheim agent about her relationship with Tyler. They accuse her of lying in the trailer, and Alex is seen giving a comeback, saying,

"I didn't lie, I don't lie."

Kayla Cardona and Gio Helou fill the trailer with even more drama as they argue over friendships. To add fuel to this fiery episode, Austin Victoria is seen getting involved in a physical altercation. Here's the season 3 trailer:

The new season, by the looks of it, is an upgrade on everything from season 2. More drama, more passion, and better deals with the palatial houses. It is more of what makes the Selling series famous.

The expected cast of the show

After the release of season 2, fans saw Tyler Stanaland confessing to leaving Selling the OC to go and join his father's brokerage firm, but his appearance on the show suggests otherwise.

Either he was convinced by the producers and the cast to continue on the show, or he made that confession after season 3 was already filmed. Most of the cast members are from season 2 of Selling the OC. Here's the list of expected cast members:

1) Brett and Jason Oppenheim

2) Alexandra Jarvis

3) Alexandra Rose

4) Alex Hall

5) Polly Brindle

6) Lauren Brito

7) Kayla Cardona

8) Brandi Marshall

9) Sean Palmieri

10) Tyler Stanaland

11) Austin Victoria

12) Gio Helou

13) Ali Harper

Viewers can expect Gio Helou to get betrayed by someone, as he is seen saying in the trailer. It also shows Kayla Cardona's hopes of securing the biggest deal of the season.

Time looks bad for Alex, as she's seen in an altercation with the newcomer Ali Harper, apart from her existing feud with Tyler. Sean is seen fighting with someone outside of the Oppenheim Group office, only season 3 can show the outcomes of this open-ended trailer.