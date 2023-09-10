Selling The OC season 2: Are Alex and Tyler still together?

Selling The OC season 2 has become a hotbed of intrigue and scandal over the years. Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall's connection has now become the talk of the town. Their passionate on-screen escapades have left viewers spellbound, igniting curiosity about the current nature of their relationship.

Viewers have been deeply invested in the world of Selling The OC season 2 owing to the electrifying drama, secrets, and chemistry that never fails its audience. Since Tyler and Alex shocked everyone with an on-screen kiss in the season 2 finale, fans have been eagerly seeking answers about their current relationship status.

Tyler and Alex from Selling The OC are not together

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland from Selling The OC season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall, pivotal Selling The OC cast members, found themselves at the center of the storm during season 1. Their closeness — especially set against the backdrop of Tyler's marriage to actress Brittany Snow, raised eyebrows and faced backlash.

However, the plot thickened when Brittany announced her divorce from Tyler Stanaland in September 2022, ending their marriage right after the Selling The OC season 2 premiere.

Throughout season 2, Tyler and Alex vehemently denied being romantically involved since Tyler was married. However, the season took an unexpected turn when the two shared their first kiss at Polly Brindle's pajama party. In a candid moment preceding the kiss, Tyler confessed:

"You're so different than anybody I've ever dated. You're loud. You're opinionated. You're a nightmare, and I genuinely love everything about you."

In a September 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Tyler and Alex clarified their current status as they said:

"We are not together."

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland cleared the air about their relationship in a September 2023 interview

They mentioned that they were instead navigating the intricacies of their friendship. Alex explained that their bond was easy and comfortable, and switching from a platonic to a romantic relationship felt rather daunting. Tyler acknowledged the challenges of turning their friendship into romance and said:

"Both a blessing and a curse, with a lot at stake."

Polly Brindle, their co-star, shared her perspective, likening their journey to the dynamic between the iconic characters from the TV show Friends, Ross and Rachel.

"I was all for it," Brindle said.

While Tyler's bond with Alex has been the talk of the town for a while now, his relationship with Brittany Snow has also turned heads as many wonder if he was unfaithful to her. However, it is important to note that Tyler has vehemently denied cheating on his wife.

As the drama surrounding Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall's relationship unravels on Selling The OC, viewers remain invested in the developments of this evolving dynamic. While the sparks may fly on screen, the reality of their connection remains grounded in genuine friendship, as they revealed in their recent interview with Us Weekly.

Selling The OC season 2 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.