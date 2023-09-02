Selling the OC season 2: Meet the cast

The Selling Sunset spinoff show, Selling the OC, is ready to return with its new season on television. Selling the OC season 2 will premiere on Netflix on September 8, 2023. The official synopsis for season 2 reads:

"Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group's Orange County team returns for season two of Selling The OC. These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors."

During an interview with TODAY.com in January 2023, Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group, provided insight into what he looks for in an ideal candidate. According to him:

“I get resumes like probably a dozen every day. But I’m very particular on the type of person that I want to work at the Oppenheim Group. I want to make sure they’re successful. That I get along with them, they get along with other people. They’re ambitious and intelligent.”

The cast of Selling the OC includes Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, Alexandra Harper, and Tyler Stanaland for this season.

Selling the OC returns for season 2 with new cast member Alexandra Harper

1) Alexandra (Alex) Hall

A single mother, Hall has previously worked as an interior designer and holds over a decade of experience in real estate. Before joining the show, she worked for Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate.

2) Brandi Marshall

Selling the OC cast member Brandi Marshall was a public relations executive before joining the show. With Sean Marshall, she has two children. She has been working for Oppenheim Group for about two years now.

3) Kayla Cardona

According to her bio in Oppenheim Group, Kayla is a 34-year-old native of Orange County who works in real estate. She also describes herself as a “motivational speaker, personal development, and business coach.”

4) Polly Brindle

Polly is originally from England but currently lives in the USA and has modeling experience with Lancôme, Dior, and Aston Martin, among many others. In addition to getting the best deals, she enjoys going to beaches and watching sunsets with her rescue dog, Moose.

5) Sean Palmieri

Originally from South Florida, Sean Palmieri began his career in real estate in Miami. During his studies at the University of Florida, he earned a degree in Advertising. He worked as a Marketing Director before joining Oppenheim Group.

6) Tyler Stanaland

Native to Laguna Beach, Tyler is a fifth-generation realtor who started working for his family brokerage after receiving a license at 18. He is also a professional surfer, traveling all around the world.

7) Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra Jarvis graduated from Auburn University with an undergraduate degree in Alabama. Additionally, she holds a graduation degree from UC Irvine. She made around $40 million in sales in her first year with the group.

8) Alexandra "Ali" Harper

A new addition to the team and cast, little information is known about this Selling the OC member. Thirty-year-old Harper has over 15k followers on Instagram, where she mostly shares her food journey and mouth-watering recipes.

9) Austin Victoria

Austin Victoria, from Glendora, California, worked as a professional model and actor before entering the real estate world. Among the brands he has worked with are Armani Exchange and American Eagle. He also has two children- Lilah and Hazel.

10) Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Rose holds a degree in finance and economics. She earned a reputation for her diligent client servicing and meticulous sales record. According to Radio Times reports, she has made $100 million in sales in her four years in real estate.

11) Gio Helou

Born and brought up in Southern California, Gio Helou lives with his wife in Newport Beach. He stepped into the real estate business with his mother as the role model and has established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Gio specializes exclusively in luxury estates.

12) Lauren Shortt

Before joining the Oppenheim Group, Lauren worked in her family business. Lauren has successfully closed over 150 property deals. With her knowledge and real estate experience, she has become a trusted realtor for many clients she has worked with.

Fans can watch the latest season of Selling the OC on Netflix on September 8, 2023.