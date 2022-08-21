Who is Austin Victoria? Selling the OC agent is a father of twins

Selling the OC is set to bring viewers a lot of beaches and a lot of drama. Oppenheim Group is opening its second office in Newport Beach and its second Selling Sunset spin-off. The show will air on August 24, at 3 am ET, and release all episodes of the first season on Netflix. The series follows a new group of real estate agents ready to sell luxury beach properties in Orange County.

Mixing personal and professional lives is never a good idea, and that’s what viewers will see as the show has a lot of drama in store for them. With tears, fights, cheating, professional jealousy, gambling, and more, the show will make viewers reach for tissues and shockingly gasp at the same time.

While Selling Sunset’s cast was predominantly women, Selling the OC will feature a mixture of men and women as its cast. Starring in the show this season are Austin Victoria, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Brito, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

Austin Victoria is a former model, actor, and father of twins. His time in the two industries helped him gain the discipline to work with new clients.

Adam DiVello, the creator of the show, said:

“The cast is just wild, right from the jump; they don’t hold back. They don’t have any filters. They say what they’re thinking. And it’s a very drama-filled season."

Meet Austin Victoria, a model turned real estate agent from Selling the OC

The model-turned-realtor started his career in 2017 and joined the Oppenheim Group last year. The newcomer is 32 years old and is originally from Glendora, California. During his modeling days, he was represented by Wilhemina Los Angeles and Major Model Management. He has done campaigns with Armani Exchange and American Eagle.

As a California native, the realtor understands the implications of the local real estate market and has very quickly climbed the ranks in the industry. His quick journey to the top enabled him to gather the required knowledge to serve his clients to the highest standards and sell houses. He started his real estate journey by working with Keller Williams Beverly Hills as a Sales Associate.

Much like his Selling the OC co-star, Polly Brindle, he started his modeling career at an early age. Austin was 16 when he was first scouted as a model and has been associated with Wilhelmina since 2015 and with HRI talent since 2017. He appeared as a model on the cover of the best-selling author, L.J Shen’s romance novel, Pretty Reckless, in 2019.

The Selling the OC realtor married fashion designer Lisa Victoria in 2018 after dating for eight years. The two have twin daughters, Lila and Hazel, who often make an appearance on the realtor’s Instagram feed and briefly appear in the trailer as well.

Austin is no stranger to the Selling Sunset franchise as he appeared on the show during season 4 and was one of the first cast individuals on the show.

