Selling the OC season 3: Meet the cast

Following the grand success of the first two seasons, Selling the OC is all set to return for a third season which premieres on May 3, 2024. All eight episodes of the upcoming season of Selling the OC will be exclusively available on the streaming platform giant Netflix.

Once again, fans can expect the bunch of suave and ambitious real estate agents representing the Oppenheim Group to land lucrative deals while navigating through their personal and professional lives around Orange County, California.

Selling the OC is a spin-off based on the widely popular show Selling Sunset, which first introduced the world of real estate to the realm of reality television.

The official description for Selling the OC reads—

"The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves."

The upcoming seasons will consist of an impressive cast ensemble, with all of the cast members from the second season of the show reprising their roles, including Kayla Cardona, Brandi Marshall, Alexandra Jarvis, Polly Brindle, Gio Helou, Alexandra Rose, Alex Hall, Tyler Stanaland, Austin Victoria, Sean Palmieri, and Ali Harper; along with Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Selling the OC season 3 cast and other details

1) Kayla Cardona

Kayla Cardona (Image via Instagram/@mskaylacardona)

34 year old Kayla has an exceptional real estate background; before joining The Oppenheim Group in the first season of the show, she was an award-winning, top 1% agent on Zillow. She is originally from Santa Ana, California, although she refers to herself as a native of Orange County. She can be found on Instagram at @mskaylacardona.

2) Brandi Marshall

Brandi Marshall (Image via Instagram/@shesbrandimarshall)

Brandi is a veteran real estate agent at 34 years of age and she has a background in public relations. She first joined the Oppenheim group as a Realtor Associate and has been there since the first season. She grew up in Riverside, California before attending California State University. She currently lives in Newport Beach with her husband and two children. Her Instagram is @shesbrandimarshall.

3) Tyler Stanaland

Tyler Stanaland (Image via Instagram/@tylerstanaland)

Being a fifth-generation realtor who earned his license at the young age of 18, Tyler has always had a knack for real estate and believes it to be his genuine destiny. He hails from Laguna Beach and in addition to selling luxury properties, the 34-year-old is also a former pro surfer. He too has been associated with the show since the first season. Tyler's Instagram ID is @tylerstanaland.

4) Austin Victoria

Austin Victoria (Image via Instagram/@austin_victoria)

Austin is a 32-year-old model, husband, and father of two who kickstarted his real estate career in 2017. He then went on to join The Oppenheim Group in the summer of 2023. He is a native of Glendora, California, and has had the opportunity to travel across the world owing to his previous career as an international model. He can be found on Instagram at @austin_victoria.

5) Sean Palmieri

Sean Palmieri (Image via Instagram/@sean.palmieri)

According to his LinkedIn, Selling the OC star Sean attended the University of Florida and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in advertising. He grew up in South Florida before relocating to the West Coast. After gathering relevant experience while working at Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and Coldwell Banker, he became a part of the Oppenheim Group in May 2021. His Instagram ID is @sean.palmieri.

6) Alexandra Harper

Alexandra Harper (Image via Instagram/@alexandra_harper)

30 year old Alexanda was born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. She formerly contested the Miss America pageant in 2018 as Miss Tennessee and finished in the Top 10. She hails from Brentwood Tenessee and joined Selling the OC as recently as 2023. She can be located on Instagram at @alexandra_harper.

7) Alexandra Hall

Alexandra is 35 years old and has the distinction of being among the top-ranked realtors of Orange County, according to Netflix. She can be found on Instagram at @alexhalloc. Similar to Tyler, Alex originally hails from Laguna Niel, California. However, she has grown up in Orange County itself. She was married to her ex husband for seven years before her divorce prior to joining the show's first season.

8) Polly Brindle

Polly Brindle (Image via Instagram/@pollybrindle)

Selling the OC star Polly was born in 1986 and is currently 38 years old. She made a career out of modeling in London, Milan, Paris, and Barcelona before making Southern California her home in 2011. Thereafter she joined the Oppenheim group soon after getting her real estate agent's license. She is a UK native from West Yorkshire who was granted US citizenship. Her Instagram is @pollybrindle.

9) Alexandra Jarvis

Alexandra Jarvis (Image via Instagram/@thealexandrajarvis)

Alexandra first joined Selling the OC during the second season. She is a special asset for the Oppneheim group as besides being a realtor, she is also a practising attorney. She was born in 1990 and is presently 34 years old. She completed her Bachelor's degree in Spanish and International Business at Auburn University before joining UC Irvine to pursue Law. She hails from Shoal Creek, Alabama. Her Instagram is @alexandrajarvis.

10) Gio Helou

Gio Helou (Image via Instagram/@giovannehelou)

Gio was one of the first realtors to be approached for the O Group before the first season of Selling the OC hit the screens. Before becoming a real estate agent, Gio worked as a film producer. Born on March 20, 1988, Gio is 35 years old as of now. His Instagram ID is @giovannehelou.

11) Alexandra Rose

Alexandra Rose (Image via Instagram/@alexandraroseoc)

Alexandra was born on July 8, 1995, and that makes her currently 28 years old. Her hometown is in Orange County, California itself. She is the last of the four Alexandaras on the list. She has professional experience in client services and her forte is in sales, allowing her to provide her clients with the best buying experience. Her Instagram is @alexandraroseoc)

12) Lauren Shortt

Lauren Shortt (Image via Instagram/@thelaurenshortt)

Selling the OC star Lauren is a native of Orange County and has almost seven years of experience in the real-estate business, as per Netflix. She has been onboard the show ever since the first season. Her official bio on the Oppenheim Group's website states that she has successfully landed more than 150 property deals, making her one of the most successful realtors in the group. She can be found on Instagram at @thelaurenshortt.

13) Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Brett and Jason Oppenheim (Image via Instagram/@brettoppenheim)

The eponymous Oppenheim brothers are the driving forces of their organization. Both of them are 46 years old. Jason is already known to the audiences following his appearance in Selling Sunset and is the president of the O Group. Brett is Jason's twin brother and business partner. Brett's Instagram ID is @brettoppenheim while Jason can be found at @jasonoppenheim.

Selling the OC season 3 premiers on May 3, 2024, on Netflix.