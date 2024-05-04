Selling the OC season 3: How old is Tyler Stanaland? Age, personal details and more explored

The Oppenheim Group real estate agent Tyler Stanaland was born on July 19, 1989, making him currently 35 years old. Recently, Tyler’s relationship with fellow agent Alex Hall, a central focus of Selling the OC, has taken a dramatic turn. Following a fallout, Stanaland and Hall are no longer on speaking terms, leaving fans eager to see how this will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Since Tyler Stanaland left the Oppenheim Group in October 2023 to join his father's real estate agency, Ho Stanand Group, at Douglas Elliman, fans have been curious about his whereabouts.

Tyler Stanaland’s relationship with Alex Hall started flirtatious but later became something more serious. Later, Tyler was seen on the show stating that he wants to settle down and start a family.

Selling the OC season 3: All we know about Tyler Stanaland

Rose to fame from his first divorce

Tyler Stanaland’s divorce from his first wife, actress Brittany Snow, grabbed much attention throughout the first season of Selling the OC. While he was still married to Brittany, rumors regarding a possible romantic relationship with Alex Hall sparkled. However, both Tyler and Alex denied any accusations of cheating.

When Selling the OC season 2 premiered in September 2023, his divorce was finalized, and again, he had been seen together with Alex occasionally. The second season finale also featured intimate moments between the duo while they shared a kiss.

Departure from Selling the OC

In October 2023, after completing the filming for Selling the OC season 3 finale, Tyler announced his departure from the real estate show. He decided to join his father at Douglas Elliman and become a member of the John Stanaland Group.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Tyler revealed,

"My decision to leave the Oppenheim Group is about making the best decision for my clients and my career. I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again."

In addition to Tyler, a few other cast members, including Sean Palmieri and Alexandra Jarvis, have also announced their departure from the show, each citing their own reasons for leaving.

Tyler Stanaland: Early life

Fans may not be aware that Stanaland is a resident of Laguna Beach, California, and is the fourth generation of his family to live there. His childhood was mostly “incredibly unique,” as he spent more time on Laguna Beach.

Tyler describes his childhood as:

"I grew up in Laguna Beach and was lucky to have the beach as my backyard, which shaped who I am as a human in every way. We were surfing before we were swimming, fishing, constantly sandy,” according to the lifestyle website The Tidalist.

After growing up on the California coast, Tyler pursued his career as a professional surfer after school. However, in 2012, his life took a turn during a surfing trip to Mexico. Stanaland was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease, which was a case of ulcerative colitis. Since the perforated ulcer caused him to have septic shock, he underwent seven surgeries. For that, he spent over 100 days in the hospital. It was life-threatening, but he returned to surfing.

Family business for six generations

Tyler's primary motivation for getting into the real estate business was his family. His father, John Stanaland, runs a real estate firm in Orange County. His family has been in the business for six generations, so it runs in their blood.

Tyler got his real estate license at age 18, even before starting his career as a professional surfer.