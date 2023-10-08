Tyler Stanaland quits Selling the OC: Real reason for leaving the Oppenheim Group revealed

Selling the OC star Tyler Stanaland has bid farewell to the Oppenheim Group and the show. The news was shared by multiple news outlets like US Magazine and PEOPLE Magazine on October 5, 2023. The Selling the OC star will be joining his father and brother at the Douglas Elliman brokerage. According to the US Magazine, Stanaland's father John Stanaland also announced the news on his Instagram page and expressed his joy at having Tyler join his team.

In his statement to multiple media outlets, Stanaland announced his departure from the Oppenheim Group as well as from Selling the OC.

“Selling the OC revolves around agents at the Oppenheim Group. As of today, I will be working at Douglas Elliman,” Tyler said.

Tyler Stanaland has consistently remained in the spotlight since his debut on season one of the Netflix show. The surfer-turned-real-estate agent gained immense popularity due to his presence on the reality TV series. However, it was his tumultuous marriage to a Pitch Perfect starlet and involvement with a co-star that contributed to the complexity of his persona. It was all this that only made him a key character in the drama at the Oppenheim Group.

The news of Tyler leaving the Oppenheim Group and Selling the OC has made fans incredibly curious. Many were left wondering if the decision was purely professional or personal, given his recent divorce and involvement with a co-star in the previous season.

Stanaland's decision to join his family business has left the Selling the OC community abuzz, with Tyler acknowledging the complexity of the matter. He said that while leaving the Oppenheim group wasn't an "easy decision," it was the right one for him and his clients.

Tyler Stanaland's exit from Selling the OC explained

Tyler officially cited the desire to explore better professional opportunities as the reason for his departure. However, fans were curious, wondering if other factors played a role, hinting at a more personal dimension influencing this decision.

The speculation is fueled by his take on his recent divorce as well as the possible involvement with a co-star, as shown on the finale of Selling the OC season 1.

Stanaland's decision appears to be a delicate balance between his professional aspirations and personal considerations. His official statement to PEOPLE notes that he has decided to part ways with the Oppenheim Group to help his father, John, and brother, Trevor, expand their six-generation-long family business.

"Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Tyler said in his statement.

Tyler confirmed his excitement about this by saying that he was excited about the new chapter and to work alongside his family again. It is worth noting that Tyler had worked with his father for 12 years before he joined the Oppenheim Group in 2021.

John Stanaland Group & Douglas Elliman Realty merger

Tyler Stanaland's decision to return to his family's real estate legacy is deeply rooted in their six-generation history in the OC real estate landscape. For over a century, the Stanaland family has been at the helm of a highly regarded luxury residential real estate firm in Orange County, California.

Tyler's family business — John Stanaland Group, was acquired by Douglas Elliman Realty in January 2023. Douglas Elliman Realty is known for its domestic and global presence. The brokerage has a track record of success in luxury real estate that spans several decades. The merger of these two firms creates new opportunities and a potentially formidable presence in the real estate market.

Douglas Elliman Realty also boasts a roster of renowned real estate agents. They include Kendra Wilkinson, the star of Kendra Sells Hollywood on HBO Max, and Fredrik Eklund, a former cast member of Million Dollar Listing New York. It also has brokers from Million Dollar Listing LA, including Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, and Tracy Tutor.

Tyler Stanaland calls working with the Oppenheim Group a "significant milestone"

Tyler Stanaland's departure from the Oppenheim Group marks a significant point in his career trajectory, as well as the plot of the Selling the OC series. Looking back on his journey, Tyler holds the experience of working alongside owners Jason and Brett Oppenheim in the highest regard. He described it as a significant milestone and a valuable opportunity for growth.

"What they've (Oppenheim Brothers) built is tremendous, and I'll always appreciate having been a part of it," he said.

As Tyler embarks on new endeavors, his departure leaves fans intrigued about the next season of Selling the OC. The previous season ended with a captivating cliffhanger, Tyler's unexpected k*ss with co-star Alex Hall. This left viewers eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their relationship.

His absence from the Oppenheim Group will shape the evolving narrative, prompting curiosity about how the plot will develop in the upcoming season, given his central role in the series thus far.