How to apply for The Circle? Details explored

Netflix's The Circle is currently on air with season 6 and has already aired 8 episodes on the streaming platform. The show features contestants who can choose to participate in the social media competition either as themselves or by pretending to be someone else.

The current season has two catfishes so far, Olivia aka Brandon, and Paul aka Caress. While fans await the new episodes, which are set to air on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, here's how fans can apply to be a part of the show.

The Circle has two portals, thecirclecasting.com and netflixreality.com, that fans can access. While fans can find several shows to be a part of through the latter website, the former is specific to the show. Applications for the next season are currently only available on netflixreality.com.

The Circle has ongoing applications for an upcoming season

The Circle season 6 is currently on air and will announce its winner on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. While awaiting the result of the current season, fans can apply to be on the show in the future.

The application on Netflixreality.com reads:

"Are you a catfish? Great! Be the real you (or don't) - but either way, you'll need to influence your way to the top! You'll need a strategy, some skill, and a bit of luck to make it in this competition series. Tell us why you're a perfect addition to the #CircleFam!"

According to the website, applicants must be at least 10 years old and a resident of the US, Canada, UK, or Ireland. After selecting The Circle from the long list of reality shows that are currently casting for potential future seasons, fans must complete a form with their basic information.

They must add their first and last name, any preferred pronouns, their email address, their country, and their city. They will then be redirected to an optional page. The Circle fans can opt to share information about their social media accounts, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly known as Twitter)

Upon submitting the form, they will be redirected to a page where they must submit a one-minute video about themselves. As per the website, the rules to be followed here are:

Shot in portrait mode (vertical)

Selfie video is great!

One minute or less

Please include your name, age and where you are from in your video

Accepted video formats:.mp4, .webm, .mov

Up to 250 MB in size

According to Bustle, applicants who have been previously affiliated with All 3 Media Group and Motion Content Group are not eligible to be a part of The Circle. If selected, applicants should have valid identification documents and are required to undergo a background check.

More about the Netflix show

The Circle is currently airing season 6 on Netflix. The season started with Kyle, Cassie, Brandon catfishing as Olivia, an AI bot catfishing as Max, Quori-Taylor, Lauren, Caress catfishing as Paul, Myles, and Steffi.

Steffi was eliminated in episode 5, and Max's true identity was revealed, two more contestants, Jordon and Autumn, joined the show. In each segment, the contestants interacted with one another through a chat box. They took part in tied group chats and had the option of privately chatting with the players of their choice.

Based on these interactions and other games, the cast ranks each other to reveal where they stand. The top two players become influencers who then have the power to block/eliminate anyone from The Circle.

So far in the game, several alliances have formed, including one between Quori-Taylor and Kyle, who successfully eliminated Cassie after becoming the top influencers in episode 6.

Season 6 will drop another batch of episodes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 on Netflix.