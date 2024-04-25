Where to follow Autumn Ann Nielsen and Jordan Staff from The Circle season 6 on Instagram?

Netflix’s The Circle season 6 introduced two new contestants after Steffi and Cassie were eliminated in episodes 5 and 7, respectively. The newly added contestants include Autumn Ann Nielsen and Jordan Staff.

The Circle is a fascinating game show where players can portray themselves in any way they want in front of other players. Hence, it is quite a task to identify who’s fake and who's real, since contestants don’t meet face-to-face, and only interact through the show’s customized app. Additionally, amongst all the players, there are two posing as catfishes, meaning they present themselves as entirely different personalities.

The Circle season 6 also includes an AI-powered contestant, Max, who has been designed to come up as the most popular player throughout the game.

Here are the Instagram profiles of the newly joined contestants on The Circle

Autumn Ann Nielsen (@autumnannofficial)

Autumn is a 21-year-old influencer from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who works as a ranch hand. Tudum describes Autumn as a girl with an “I don’t give a damn” attitude, and that is how she entered the show. For fans who have been wondering, she will be competing as her “genuine weird redneck self.”

She has 273K followers on Instagram and 780K followers on TikTok. Autumn is a fitness enthusiast, and has also been busy modeling. Her social media feeds have various photos and videos related to her lifestyle.

Her LinkedIn profile shows she has been certified as a Personal Trainer and Nutrition Specialist. Alongside that, she has been working as a fitness coach at Kickoff and provides personalized nutrition plans and exercises to her clients. Additionally, she offers personal guidance through calls, texts, and the app.

Autumn also has her official merchandise store, where she sells various products like hoodies, trending t-shirts, and mugs, under Western Spitfire.

Jordan Staff (@itsjordanstaff)

Jordan Staff is a 24-year-old photographer from Austin, Texas. Similar to Autumn, Jordan will also enter as himself on the show. However, as per Tudum, Jordan will be “himself but with a twist.” In the show, Jordan said that recent changes in his physical appearance might have made him less approachable.

It might be because he lost a significant amount of weight before the show. He also felt that everyone thought of him as this “friendly giant” in the past.

At a young age, Jordan discovered his passion for photography. Since then, he has been keen on capturing moments and creating unique stories through his lens. His Instagram feed is full of various shoots he’s been on and all the places he has visited.

Moreover, for The Circle season 6, Jordan might be the contestant with comparatively fewer followers on his socials. His Instagram shows he has around 1.2k followers.

The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12 will be released on May 1, on Netflix.