The Circle season 6: Meet the new contestants 

The Circle season 6 dropped a new batch of episodes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. During the segment, fans saw two new cast members join the show. In light of Steffi's elimination, the show sent in Jordon Staff and Autumn Ann Nielsen to make up for the declining numbers in the chat box.

In his introductory video, Jordon stated that he was a 24-year-old photographer from Texas. He said that although he was going to play as himself, his strategy had "a little bit of a twist." He said that four years ago, he used to weigh 400 pounds and although he had since then lost a lot of weight, he wanted to play the game as "Big J" who everyone saw as a "friendly giant" and a "shoulder" to cry on.

Autumn also provided insights about herself in her introductory video for The Circle. She said that she was a 21-year-old ranch hand from Tennessee and considered herself to be a "redneck" because rednecks had a "don't give a damn" attitude and were always the life of the party. She added that she was going to play as herself and be her "complete genuine, weird, redneck self."

The Circle season 6 cast competes to have a private chat with the new cast members

As soon as the two new cast members were introduced in The Circle season 6, the original contestants received an alert. They were informed about the newcomers and were told they would all be rating their tops and bottoms once again. However, since Jordon and Autumn had just joined the game, they were safe from being ranked but still had the power to rate the others.

The alert further notified that they had to compete to have a private chat with the latest players and had to pick either Jordon or Autumn and write them a message. The newcomers would then decide who they wanted to have a conversation with.

Cassie, Quori-Taylor, and Paul chose Autumn while the rest of the cast chose Jordon aka Big J. Autumn liked Paul's message the most and decided to have a private chat with him.

In the private chat, Paul aka Carass gave the newcomer a lot of scoop on the current cast members. Paul wrote that Autumn needed to watch out for Lauren, called Kyle the "biggest fish" in the game, and called Cassie a "snake." She further informed her about Myles and QT's alliance and said that "poor Olivia" was lagging.

Autumn felt that it was a lot of scoop and wondered if Paul was being truthful. Kyle, Myles, Olivia, and Lauren messaged Jordon and the season 6 newcomer chose to have a private chat with Myles. In the chat, Myles told Jordan that Paul was playing a "messy game," he revealed that he and QT had been flirtatious, told the new cast member that Lauren lost her closest allies and was called "two-faced" in the chat.

Later in the group chat, Autumn revealed that she received "some tea" and the group later ranked each other in The Circle. According to the ranking, Kyle and Quori-Taylor were the influencers while Cassie placed last.

The influencers QT and Kyle had to block someone. After discussing who to send home, they blocked Cassie and she became the second person to be eliminated from the show. When it came time for her to meet another contender following her elimination, she chose Olivia, also known as Brandon.

Episodes 1 to 8 of The Circle season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.