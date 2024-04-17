The Circle: Who were the top two influencers in season 6 episode 1? 

The Circle, Netflix's popular reality show, returned with a brand new season on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. During the season 6 premiere, fans were introduced to an all-new cast. As part of the format, some of these individuals opted to play the game as themselves, while some picked a persona and attempted to catfish their way to victory.

Netflix's description of episode one read:

"First impressions are everything in Atlanta as players join The Circle, fire up the chat and find allies. But suspicions swirl when ratings are revealed."

In the season premiere, the cast took part in different chats to find out more about their competitors. By the end of the segment, the cast ranked each other and Brandon, aka Olivia, and Laura were in the top two. This meant both of them became the first influencers of season 6.

The influencers in The Circle season 6 episode 1 were given a power

In The Circle season 6 episode 1, the top two contestants, Olivia and Lauren, were given power at the end of the episode. Typically, influencers have the power to block or eliminate someone from the Netflix reality show, but the latest season started with a twist.

As part of the twist, the influencers picked two new cast members to join the reality competition. While Olivia picked Quari-Taylor, Lauren picked Max. However, she was unaware that Max was an AI bot and part of The Circle's latest twist.

To rewind, the episode started with the first four cast members being introduced. This included Lauren, Brandon aka Olivia, Myles, and Kyle. After setting up their profiles, they entered The Circle Chat and interacted with each other.

While most of the cast members made a good first impression, Brandon's messages made Lauren and Myles feel that she might be a catfish. However, Lauren was ready to give the contestant the benefit of doubt and pass it off as her being nervous. Myles felt Olivia's profile was "basic."

The next batch of contestants were then introduced on the Netflix show. This included Cassie from Kentucky. As part of her introductory video, the contestant explained that she had prior experience being a catfish. Cassie explained that she married her high school sweetheart and found out that he was cheating.

"I made a fake profile, and I just started chatting away. And bada boom, bada band, he fell for it, and I caught him."

While setting up her profile, Cassie explained that her experience being a catfish in the past could help her win the Netflix show since a "fake" can catch another fake.

The next contestant was Steffi, followed by the second catfish of the season, Caress, aka Paul. Caress explained that she was pretending to be her younger brother while on the show. The newcomers then joined the chat and introduced themselves.

Based on their first impressions, Lauren pointed out that "Paul might be a girl" but she wasn't sure. Myles pointed out that according to him, Paul and Steffi were the strongest of the lot.

The cast then played 'For Real For Real' during which they were asked "morally challenging questions." The first question was would the cast members unfriend someone who was canceled. While most of the cast replied 'No,' Myles said he would.

They were then asked if they would date someone with an OnlyFans account. Most of the cast said they would, but Kyle and Caress, aka Paul, said 'No.' The following question was whether they would keep it a secret if their friend confided in them about cheating on their partner.

Once again, Myles was the odd one out with a 'no' for an answer. The next question was whether The Circle stars would break up with someone over text. Paul and Myles said 'Yes,' while the rest of the cast said 'No.'

The cast members then indulged in private chats with one another and based on their answers from the game and their chats, the cast ranked each other. As per the final rankings, Paul placed 7th while Myles and Cassie tied for 5th place. Kyle placed 4th while Steffi was number 4. The top two were Olivia and Lauren, who chose to bring in two new contestants as part of their power in episode 1.

Episodes 1-4 of The Circle season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.

