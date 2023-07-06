When was Rachel Ward on The Circle? Netflix alum claims former contestants cut ties with her

The Circle alum Rachel Ward took to TikTok on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, to open up about her castmates cutting ties with her as soon as the show ended. Ward appeared on season three of the original influencer-inspired game in 2021. In her social media post, Ward hinted at the possibility of online relationships not always translating into offline ones.

The Circle introduced the marketing manager, Rachel Ward in a twist to the original series in its brand new season 3. This season gave a shot to a group of strangers to battle it out for a chance at gaining popularity and $100,000. However, the twist was that the group might have some real people and some catfish as well.

Rachel, one of the catfishes, recently shared her disappointment in the post-show relationships with fellow contestants on her social media.

Rachel Ward claims that she doesn't "benefit" her former The Circle castmates anymore

The Circle season 3 premiered on September 8, 2021, and wrapped up by September 29, 2021. However, the show has still not stopped making waves as one of the alums has shared insight into what happens after the filming wrapped up.

As mentioned earlier, Rachel Ward took to TikTok on Tuesday to upload a video of herself lipsynching the catchphrase, "You are a normal, regular civilian. Act like it." It seemed like she was subtly mocking her former The Circle castmates. Rachel did not reveal the names of the Netflix stars who had distanced themselves from her, but she conveyed her feelings through the video.

The 25-year-old former catfish expressed her disappointment in her castmates for cutting ties with her once the competition came to an end. She expressed her frustration towards her former castmates through the caption of her TikTok video

"When you thought you were friends with people from The Circle but they stopped talking to you because you don't benefit them anymore," she wrote.

Rachel also added three clown emojis to further emphasize her disappointment.

The online community of fans wasted no time speculating the identities of the individuals Rachel was referring to. Matt Pappadia's comment, expressing his anticipation for Nick Uhlenhuth's reaction, fueled the speculation that Nick was one of those who distanced themselves. However, Rachel quickly put those assumptions to rest as she replied commenting that she loved him.

Meanwhile, the response she received from the rest of her friends from the show hinted at the video being a sarcastic one. The response to Rachel's revelations was swift, with many of her former competitors expressing shock and surprise in the comments of her TikTok video.

Daniel Cusimano, another participant from season 3, replied that his jaw dropped while Alyssa Ljubicich from season 4 chimed in, jokingly asking who they were "fist-fighting." Rachel playfully responded to Alyssa's comment on July 5, saying, "HAHAHA ily."

Rachel Ward's Instagram page is filled with pictures of her having fun with all people she bonded with during the filming of the show, even after it ended. This only went on to solidify the assumption that the TikTok video was a sarcastic one. The day after she posted the video, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, the digital marketeer shared her side of the story with her 64.9k followers.

Rachel Ward's reaction to the claims (Image via @rachelward_/Instagram)

Rachel uploaded a picture of her, with the caption:

"Netflix you guys can cut me my check whenever you want, for putting that show back on the map."

With the Instagram story, the Netflix alum put all the claims of her former contestants cutting ties with her to the rest.

Poll : 0 votes