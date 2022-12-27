The Circle season 5: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

The Circle is all set to premiere its all-new season on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 3:01 am ET. Season 5 of the reality show will feature new players setting up "single profiles to sniff out catfish, form friendships, and make the most of their second chances on this fifth trip around The Circle," as per the synopsis of the show.

Among the contestants appearing on the new season of The Circle are Big Brother star Brett Robinson and Shubam Goel. Michelle Buteau will also return as the host of the social media competition. However, she will not officially meet the competitors until the finale of the show.

The Circle season 5 cast and their diverse backgrounds

1) Brett Robinson - @brettwrobinson

Big Brother season 20 contestant Brett Robinson is a graduate of the University of Alabama. He graduated in 2016 with a BSc in commerce and management information systems. He hails from Montville, Connecticut, and is a content creator. He was a contestant on Big Brother 20.

2) Chaz Lawery - @thatshampoopapi

Chaz owns his own mobile car detailing business and goes by Shampoo Papi, but in The Circle, they call him "Nurse Chaz". He is based in Philadelphia. He is now coming on the show in the hope of making a big win, as he thinks he is the "biggest competition" that the show has got.

3) Marvin Achi - @marvinachi

Marvin is a fitness enthusiast who posts his insane workout routines on Instagram on the account named @ZinduNutrition. He is a chemical engineer by profession as well. He will now appear on season 5 of the Netflix show with looks, physique, and intelligence, which he believes will help him win the competition.

4) Oliver Twixt - @heisolivertwixt

Oliver Twixt is an "artist and content creator." He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He had earlier appeared on Chasing Atlanta and The Ts Madison Experience. He's entered the competition as himself, hoping to "win a lot."

5) Sam Carmona - @bkshedevil

Sam is a self-described "Brooklyn Rican" who works as a "freelance makeup artist." She has over 750k followers on TikTok. She is 34 and believes she is the "spiciest thing ever" on Netflix's new show. She is here to give other players tough competition.

6) Tom Houghton - @honourabletom

Tom is a stand-up comedian who lives in the U.K. He thinks his background as a comedian will help him win the hearts of other players on the show. He released his special, The Honorable, earlier this year. The "cheeky chap traded living in the Tower of London for a spot on the The Circle," as per his official description.

7) Xanthi Perdikomatis - @xanthijoanna

Xanthi is a Greek model by profession, "but inside, she's a pre-school teacher looking for a teacher's pet," as per her official description. She will be playing herself on the new season of the show and is planning to wrap the boys around her "little finger."

8) Billie-Jean Blackett - @billiejeanblackett

Billie Jean is a fashion model who has been featured in multiple publications, including Cosmopolitan UK. However, she is one of the most deceptive players, entering as a catfish. She will enter the game show as her ex-boyfriend Bruno.

9) Brian Clark - @worldwidebri

Brian is a single dad from Portland, Oregon. He is a self-described "digital creator." Brian will be entering the show as Brittney. He is looking forward to using his skills to "rute out all the catfish" on the show and win the game in the end.

10) Raven Sutton - @bluejay19xx

The Alabama-based Raven is a deaf performer and disability advocate who will be playing the game along with "her interpreter + bestie Paris." She believes "deaf people can do everything" and is looking forward to showing the world just that with her game on The Circle.

11) Paris McTizic - @parismctizic

(Image via parismctizic/Instagram)

As per his Instagram, Paris "helps early-career interpreters go from newbie to professional." He is also a "Co-Host for @terptapin." In the new season, he will play the game alongside Raven and play his own game as well on Netflix's new show.

12) Tasia Lesley - @t_stonier

Las Vegas based Tasia, 29, is a content creator and a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. Tasia will enter the game show as Tamira. She is a self-proclaimed “CEO of comfy” as “9 times out of 10” she wears sweatpants. Tasia even revealed that she was in tears the last time she wore a dress.

13) Shubham Goel - @shubham_goell

Fan-favorite Shubham Goel from The Circle season 1 is back on The Circle. He will return to the new season of the game show in an undisclosed role. He lost the first season to Joey Sasso in the final episode of the show.

The Circle's newest season will air on Netflix on Wednesday. Tune in to find out which player gets to become an influencer and which player gets blocked by others. The winner of the show will get $100,000.

Poll : 0 votes