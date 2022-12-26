Who is Tasia Lesley from The Circle? Meet the self-proclaimed “CEO of comfy”

Tasia Lesley is one of the contestants on the new season of The Circle, which will stream on Netflix from Wednesday, December 28, 2022. In season 5, officially called The Circle: Singles, players claim to be “romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars.”

While some of the competitors will be playing themselves and telling the truth, “others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton" with the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize.

Season 5 promises more flirting, plenty of drama, and lots of surprises as these singles battle it out to be named "top influencer."

Tasia Lesley from The Circle is the “CEO of comfy”

The Circle's Tasia Lesley introduces herself on the show as the “CEO of comfy” as “9 times out of 10” she wears sweatpants. Tasia even revealed that she cried the last time she wore a dress.

The 29-year-old Tasia was raised in California and is now living in Las Vegas. She is a content creator and a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community. She also creates comedic skit-like videos for TikTok.

The “Cannabis enthusiast” is a supporter of 'Black Lives Matter' movement and voices her opinion on her social media accounts. She has petitioned for justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and is a firm fighter against racism.

She will now enter the show as Tamira with the hope of winning the new season of the game show.

What to expect in season 5 of The Circle

Netflix will drop a few episodes of The Circle every week, building up to the finale, where the winner will take home the cash prize of $100,000.

In the show, new players will move into the same apartment building. The participants will not be allowed to see each other in person or hear each other’s voices.

All communication will occur through a social media platform designed specifically for the show. The app gives them the ability to portray themselves in any way they choose.

Throughout the show, the participants will "rate" each other from first to last place. In the end, the average ratings will be revealed from lowest to highest. The two highest-rated players will then become "Influencers," while the remaining players will be at risk of being "blocked" by the Influencers.

In season 4 of The Circle, the prize shot up from $100,000 to $150,000 due to the 'Spice Girls' twist. Singers Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton appeared on the show and were able to keep their real identity a secret from the other players, adding 50 grand to the cash prize at the end of the show.

The release schedule for season 5 is as follows:

• Dec. 28, 2022 – Episodes 1-4

• Jan. 4, 2023 – Episodes 5-8

• Jan. 11, 2023 – Episodes 9-12

• Jan. 18, 2023 – Finale

Host Michelle Buteau will welcome the new contestants on the show. The series will have a lot of twists and turns along the way.

Over the last four seasons, the contestants who won the reality show were Joey Sasso (season 1), Deleesa St. Agathe (season 2), James Andre Jefferson Jr. (season 3), and Frank Grimsley (season 4).

Stream Netflix on Wednesday to watch the new season of The Circle.

Poll : 0 votes