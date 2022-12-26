What is Michelle Buteau’s net worth? Comedian’s fortune explored as she’s set to host The Circle season 5

Actress Michelle Buteau is all set to return to host the fifth season of The Circle featuring new players and new drama. Season 5 of the show will air on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The synopsis of the new season reads:

"The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars. Some of these competitors will be telling the truth, and others will be strategically catfishing as a singleton, all in the hopes of winning Season 5’s cash prize."

The winner of The Circle will take home the cash prize of $100,000 at the end of the show.

The Circle host Michelle Buteau’s net worth is around $1-1.5 million

Michelle was born in New Jersey on July 24, 1977, to a Haitian father and a Jamaican mother. In 2010, the actress married her husband, Gijs van der Most, who's a Dutch photographer.

She and her husband became proud parents to twins, Owen and Hazel, who were born in January 2019 via surrogate. She currently resides in the Bronx, N.Y.

Michelle attended college at Florida International University and was considering a career in journalism before moving into comedy.

She left her job as an editor at a local news station in WNBC, New York, after 9/11 to pursue comedy. After five years of stand-up comedy, Michelle landed her first TV spot in 2006 on Comedy Central. She told The Cut:

“When that happened, I felt like I became part of this club where the industry wanted to hire me. It took a good four or five years of doing this thing that I love to do, and having no idea where it would go and whether it could make me money."

She has since landed multiple TV and movie gigs. Some of her most notable acting roles include Tales of the City, The First Wives Club, China, IL, Enlisted, The Tick, Bless the Harts, Comedy Knockout, Big Morning Buzz Live, I Love the 2000s, and more.

She even appeared in BET Plus' series The First Wives Club and on Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe, among others. She also co-hosts the podcast Adulting with fellow comedian Jordan Carlos.

Even though she is well known for her hilarious content, comedy didn't come naturally to her. In fact, Michelle was initially “very shy” but “all of a sudden” became a “funny co-worker.”

In 2017, Michelle was listed as one of ten comedians to watch by Esquire. As an author, she published her first book, a collection of personal essays titled Survival of the Thickest, in 2020.

Her show, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, won a 2021 Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Comedy Special.

The stand-up comedian will once again be seen hosting the new season of The Circle, as she loves what the show offers. She once told People:

"It’s sort of like a sassy Big Brother, but no one ever meets each other...with a dollop of Catfish, but not in a negative way. It’s entertaining but also important.”

Stream season 5 of The Circle on Netflix, featuring new contestants trying to win the game and the prize money on the show.

