First Wives Club season 3 cast list: Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and others star in BET+ comedy series

First Wives Club is set to make its return to BET+ on Thursday, November 17, 2022, and things are bound to get a lot more exciting this time. Created for TV by Tracy Oliver, season 3 of the comedy series will, for the most part, revolve around a wedding.

For those unaware, the BET+ drama is an adaptation of the hit 1996 Hugh Wilson directorial First Wives Club, starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn, and Diane Keaton.

While the movie focused on divorcees trying to get even with their ex-husbands, the series has a whole new cultural perspective and follows women navigating their complicated marriages and complex dating lives.

In season 3 of First Wives Club, Hazel, Bree, and Jayla come together at a tropical paradise to celebrate Hazel's wedding. The events that unfold as they near the big moment and how they overcome other obstacles in their respective lives form the crux of the new season.

With that being said, let's take a closer look at the cast of First Wives Club season 3.

First Wives Club season 3 will see Jill Scott, Michelle Buteau, and Michelle Mitchenor return with some new guest stars

1) Jill Scott as Hazel Rachelle

Jill Scott is an actor known for her appearances in Why Did I Get Married?, Why Did I Get Married Too?, The No 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Baggage Claim, Black Lightning, and Highway to Heaven.

Apart from being an acclaimed actor, Scott is also a New York Times best-selling poet and a three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter. She will be reprising her role as Hazel Rachelle.

2) Michelle Buteau as Bree Washington

Michelle Buteau is an actor best known for her roles in Always Be My Maybe, Happiest Season, Isn't It Romantic, Marry Me, and Bless the Harts. As a writer, she has worked on shows and specials such as The Comedy Lineup, Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, and The Half Hour.

Michelle Buteau will be reprising his role as Bree Washington in First Wives Club season 3.

3) Michelle Mitchenor as Jayla Wright

Michelle Mitchenor will be returning to reprise her role as Jayla Wright. Having started her performance career as a dancer, she has worked with top artists such as Rihanna, Beyonce, and Pharrell, to name a few.

As an actor, Michelle has worked on TV shows and films such as Black Roots, Lethal Weapon, A Date by Christmas Eve, Always a Bridesmaid, and Chi-Raq.

4) Mikhail Keize as Nigel

An actor with credited appearances on projects like Hard Drive, All the Queen's Men, ATL Homicide, and Connect, Mikhail Keize will be reprising his role as Nigel in the new season of the comedy series.

A Mass Communications major, Mikhail was initially interested in working as a news reporter, but he eventually ended up moving to Atlanta with dreams of becoming an actor.

Series regulars RonReaco Lee (Coffee & Kareem) and Mark Tallman (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) will be returning as Gary Washington and David Montgomery, respectively.

First Wives Club season 3's guest stars include Essence Atkins, Deborah Cox, Valerie Pettiford, Affion Crockett, Terri J Vaughn, and Deborah Cox. Unfortunately, not much is known about the guest stars' roles.

Don't miss the premiere episodes of First Wives Club season 3, airing on BET+ on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

