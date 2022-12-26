Who is Brian Clark pretending to be in The Circle season 5? Details explored

Brian Clark is one of the 12 contestants joining the cast of The Circle season 5 and will catfish others by pretending to be his daughter Brittney. Brian is a single father based in Portland, Oregon, and is one of the five players appearing on the show with a fake persona.

Just like in the previous seasons, the contestants won't be able to meet each other in person and will chat with each other to form strong bonds, making Brian Clark's job of fooling others easier. After each week, players will have to rank each other on the basis of their popularity, and the contestant with the least amount of votes will be eliminated.

In his Netflix introductory video, Brian says:

"I'll be using my skills to root out all the catfish, except for one person, me!"

Not much is known about Brian Clark, but according to his Instagram account, he is a digital content creator and often travels across the world with his girlfriend, Amber. He has been to many countries like Spain, Costa Rica, and Belgium and is a self-described 'Circle Zaddy' and 'dad-fluencer.'

More about The Circle season 5

The Circle season 5 will premiere on Netflix this Wednesday, December 28, at 3 am ET. The release schedule of the series is as follows:

Episodes 1 to 4: December 28

Episodes 5 to 8: January 4

Episodes 9 to 12: January 11

Episode 13: January 18

IMDb describes the series as:

"Players start off isolated in an apartment, and with their online interactions as their only means of any communication. The players use a social media platform called 'The Circle.'"

The last standing player of season 5 will win $100,000, while the most-voted for player (by the audience) will win $10,000.

Shubam Goel is returning to the show after coming second in The Circle season 1, but it is unclear if he is playing himself or catfishing others. The seven contestants competing on The Circle season 5 as themselves are:

Big Brother season 20 contestant Brett Robinson

Chemical engineer Marvin Achi

Make-up artist Sam Carmona

Mobile car detailer Chaz Lawrey

Model Xanthi Perdikomatis

Musician Oliver Twixst

Standup comedian Tom Houghton

The 5 contestants catfishing others are:

Content creator Tasia Lesley playing as Tamira

Digital creator Brian Clark playing as Brittney

Model Billie Jean Blackett playing as her ex-boyfriend Bruno

Social worker Raven Sutton and Paris (playing as Raven together)

Netflix's description of the show reads:

“Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.”

What happened in the previous seasons of The Circle?

In season 1, Joey Sasso won the prize money of $100,000, and Sammie Cimarelli won the Fan Favorite award, along with $10,000. DeLeesa St. Agathe played the game as her husband, Trevor, and won the second season. Chloe Veitch came second and won the Fan Favorite award in season 2.

James Andre Jefferson Jr. won season 3 of the show along with $100,000, while Matthew Pappadia became the runner-up. Keisha "Kai" Ghost won $10,000 after receiving the Fan Favorite award. Frank Grimsley won $150,000 as the first LGBTQ winner of season 4, while Josh Brubaker was the recipient of the Fan Favorite award.

The Circle season 5 is produced by Shane Byrne, Tim Harcourt, Stephen Lambert, Daisy Lilley, Susy Price, Chet Fenster, Richard Foster, and Toni Ireland. Michelle Buteau will host the show's fifth season.

