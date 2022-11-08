"You can't wait for opportunities. You create them": In conversation with digital creator Derek Domnic D'Souza, ahead of Comic Con, Bangalore

Derek Domnic D'Souza, an artist and creator who has created quite a buzz for himself, has now caught the attention of Comic Con - one of the most popular events that celebrates comics, design, art, and much more. This year, the artist is an active Con participant, organizing workshops and attending the main events in Bangalore and Delhi.

Comic Con India has returned for its 11th year in Bangalore. Though the main event will be held on November 19 and 20, event organizers have planned workshops and experiences in advance of the big day.

On November 6, a workshop called Digital art 101 was organized by one of Bangalore's famed digital artists, Derek Domnic D'Souza. The workshop was held in Vapour, Indiranagar, where D'Souza took to the stage in front of more than a hundred eager audience members.

Comic Con 2022 in Bangalore and Delhi, India. (image via Instagram/comicconindia)

At the beginning of the workshop, Derek led a presentation that detailed his journey as an artist. Those in attendance got the opportunity to see some of his early portraiture work and his humble beginnings. D'Souza began his artistic journey with what he calls the "traditional" method. He labeled this stage his 'copier' stage wherein he would draw photorealistic images of his favorite artists, cartoons, anime characters, etc.

Derek Domnic D'Souza live at workshops for Comic Con (image via Sportskeeda)

To tell our readers more about him, Derek was chosen as an intern when Disney India went to Srishti (his alma mater) to recruit interns for their IP Development program. After six months as an intern, he was hired full-time as an Animation Development Artist and Associate Producer at the age of 21. He never returned to Srishti to finish his degree.

Following the workshop, D'Souza sat down for a candid conversation with SK POP's Julianna James. Not only did he open up about his personality and creative process, he even shared some industry pointers that would benefit an up-and-coming artist.

The business of art, dealing with imposter syndrome, and more with Bangalore's beloved digital artist aka Derek Domnic D'Souza

Q: Hi! Could you introduce yourself to our readers?

Derek: My name is Derek Domnic D'Souza. I am a 26-year-old digital artist. I am an Illustrator/animator and have previously worked at Disney. I now run Sideline, a design and animation studio with a few friends.

I love making art for a living and working in the entertainment industry. I love working for big production companies like Netflix, Disney, etc., on the pre-production side.

I was born and raised in Bangalore, India. I have two older sisters, one of whom is a creative writer and the other a fashion designer. Also, both of my parents never completed their studies.

Q: Can you think of any moment in your life that made you decide that you wanted to be an artist?

Derek: I've always wanted to be an artist, but my thoughts have shifted dramatically over time. Even in the art industry, there are so many different things to do, so I can't say that I just wanted to do this because as a kid I drew portraits and anime, and now I do my own thing.

I was always drawing. Growing up, my parents would just give me paper and a pencil to keep me busy. I was drawing all through school as well, and I felt like I was the only one who drew, but when I joined college (Srishti Manipal), I was extremely inspired by the people around me as everyone was an artist.

When I started college at the Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, I was introduced to the digital medium of creating art. Until then, I relied on traditional methods. The college definitely exposed me to a whole new world.

In less than four years in college, I found myself to be wanting to become everything from a CGI artist, to a 3-D designer, to a book illustrator. I eventually came into doing what I do but it wasn’t until I tried many things.

Q: Do you feel supported by your family?

Derek: My parents never completed their education and just did what they wanted. So they never really had an issue with what I was doing. They said I can do whatever I want, but I have to make it work.

Q: Could you talk about that moment where you felt like an 'imposter' and how you dealt with it?

Derek: In the second year of my college, I made a few illustrations for a book and submitted it as an assignment. One of his teachers, without my knowledge, sent the illustrations to the author of the book, Alan Lightman.

Alan republished his 'Song Of Two Worlds' using those pen and paper illustrations five years after its original publication.

Few of the illustrations for Alan Lightman's Song Of Two Worlds by Red Hen Press, USA (image via Behance/Derek Domnic D'Souza)

It initially made me feel like an imposter as I did the assignment the night before it was due. To get such a big opportunity was overwhelming, but in retrospect, I feel that it was my talent that got me this opportunity. Hence, I would advise everyone to don't wait for opportunities, but to create them.

Q: What or who is your inspiration?

Derek: In terms of inspiration, I have different sources from different fields. But my biggest inspiration is the way I see myself a few years from now. It's like I am competing with myself, so that's what I am aiming for.

Q: What is your current artistic goal, at least for the next five years?

Derek: My primary goal is to make my studio a complete success. That is my priority. I also want to build an income source that enables me to work from anywhere without having to be tethered to a specific place. I want freedom. Money is not my goal, but it is a means to achieving them.

If I want to go to London for two months I just want to be able to do that without fear. I want to be able to work remotely and on whatever I want, such as my own personal projects, which is why I stopped doing client and freelance work. I'm just doing original work.

Q: Do you have a theme your art gravitates towards?

Derek: I am actually extremely introverted in life. I can't handle social gatherings and I'm not too confident when it comes to public gatherings. I always see myself as an artist. If you look at my artwork, you'll notice that most of them have an elaborate background and a character who is all by themselves.

I generally put out my personal art on social media. As an artist, you have to focus on who you are. I think that I am a lonely person, not in a bad way. I am, and that's what I use in my creativity.

Q: What is something that you don't like about what you do?

Derek: That’s a tough question. I don't like the fact that India does not have a strong art industry and that people here don't understand what it is. If I am to speak to someone new and I tell them I'm an artist, they immediately assume that I'm a starving artist. That trope exists.

I always find myself telling them more than just the word 'artist.' I hope that it gets to a point where when I say I'm an artist, it's normal.

Q: What else do you like, apart from creating art?

Derek: I mentioned that I am generally introverted and by myself, but I do love the vibe of going outside, even if I am alone. I love visiting cafes because even if I am alone, there are people around me.

I love sports, basketball has my heart. I love swimming, cycling, and any kind of physical activity. I like keeping myself healthy and hitting the gym. I also enjoy reading and cooking a lot.

I also draw aside from what my job requires me to do. I spend time just sketching. Work can get pretty hectic, so it is really important to separate work from hobbies so I don't start hating what I usually love doing.

Q: Do you have a philosophy, whether personal or professional? Do you have a favorite quote?

Derek: Yes. If it was easy, everyone would do it.

My favorite quote is from 'The Richest Man in Babylon' by George S Clason:

"Where the determination is, the way can be found."

Q: Which one, between digital and physical, would you give up if you had to?

Derek: At this point, physical, because the digital brings home the bread. But I do find myself going back to the physical.

Q: What would you tell someone who is starting out as an artist?

Derek: Don't Rush. Take your time. Don't compare yourself to the best in the world because there's a reason why they're there. Put in the work, learn the basics, and don't get too caught up in software. You're going to have the most fun in the process of learning more than anything.

Don't aim for perfection because if you strive and achieve perfection at 21, what are you going to do when you're 30? Perfection means nothing.

