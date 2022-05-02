Who is Michelle Buteau? The Circle host’s personal and professional life explored ahead of Netflix show’s premiere

Netflix's The Circle, which premiered on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, is hosted by actress and writer Michelle Buteau. The show will feature 9 contestants for its fourth installment who will be playing a game of catfishing.

The star was born on July 24, 1977 in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, USA and is known for her roles in Always Be My Maybe (2019), Happiest Season (2020), and Isn't It Romantic (2021).

Each contestant on The Circle will get to explore the power of social media. They will be set up in their own apartment, with no physical contact with the other players. They can only communicate with one another through the show's social media platform and chats. Although the participants won't be able to see each other, viewers can witness friendships being formed and the rising popularity of one of them.

Who is The Circle's host Michelle Buteau?

Actress and writer Michelle Buteau got her big break in the 2021 Netflix movie Always Be My Maybe and starred in the BET Plus television series The First Wives Club, and is famously known as the "queen of quips." The star is currently one of the most relatable female comedians in the industry and also has a Netflix stand-up special called Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia.

The star's Netflix special earned her a Critics Choice Television award for Best Comedy Special and she starred alongside Jennifer Lopez in the movie Marry Me. In 2020, she wrote her memoir, a collection of essays titled Survival Of The Thickest, which was published by Gallery Books. The star also worked as a news footage editor until 9/11, after which she quit her job to do stand-up comedy.

Speaking about her experience writing the memoir, she told Paste Magazine:

"It was a crazy feast or famine experience... I thought I could write the book in a few months, because I had newborn twins. What the hell was I thinking? Then I started booking shows and the J.Lo movie came up, so my husband threw me into a room after the kids went to sleep for the evening and I wrote until I fell asleep, or in between movie takes. Once I figured out what I really wanted to say, it worked out. It was an emotional marathon."

Her memoir has also been turned into a Netflix series loosely based on Buteau’s life named New Girl, My Name Is Earl, with showrunner Danielle Sanchez-Witzel working alongside the star. As per the show's press release, it follows the journey of a woman named Mavis, who is a “Black, plus-size, and newly single” woman rebuilding her life after a breakup.

The comedian married her husband and renowned Dutch photographer Gijs van der Most in 2010 and is raising her infant twins, Otis and Hazel, born in January last year via surrogacy.

The star and her husband had been trying to conceive for five years before they chose this option. She confessed in an interview with The New York Times, that it involved “a lot of disappointment, a lot of money spent and a lot of tears shed."

Along with her family and their Lab Mastiff, Lola, she lives on City Island, in the Bronx. Buteau is of Haitian and Jamaican ancestry. Her Haitian father is of Lebanese descent, while her Jamaican mother is of French descent.

The star enjoys a very active social life and has garnered a massive 248K followers over a short period of time. The comedian spends a lot of time with her husband and kids as is also visible on her social media. She regularly keeps posting about her comedy gigs to her followers.

