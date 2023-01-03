What time will The Circle season 5 episodes 5 to 8 air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

The Circle returned to Netflix with season 5 on December 28, 2022, and aired the first four episodes of the season. There are ten contestants on the show, all of whom seem to be available for romantic relationships. As part of the flirty new season, some of the cast members are playing as themselves while the others are catfishing as someone else.

The show’s synopsis reads:

"In this lighthearted and strategic competition series, the players must choose whether to be themselves or other people -- all while chasing a cash prize."

Episodes 5 to 8 of The Circle season 5 will air on January 4, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Season 5 of The Circle will have a total of 13 episodes

Much like the previous seasons, The Circle: Singles follows a weekly model in which a set of episodes is released each week. The first batch of episodes aired on December 28, and the next batch will debut on January 4 with the next four episodes.

This will be followed by four more episodes the following week, with the finale airing on January 18, 2023. The season will consist of 13 episodes and feature a total of ten contestants.

The cast members continue to strategize and attempt to make their way to the top while putting either their best selves forward or catfishing as someone else.

What happened previously on The Circle season 5

The first four episodes of the Netflix show featured catfishes and people who came to the show as their authentic selves. Ten players participated in the game at the outset, and in the first circle, each player named who they could block if they were named an influencer.

Blocking here refers to the ability to remove a contestant from the game and is derived from the process of blocking someone on social media apps and platforms.

The twist in the first round was that everyone had to publicly block someone, which meant that everyone would know who they had blocked. However, the blocked members were only revealed after it was determined whether or not they were influencers.

The Circle contestants, Xanthi and Brett, were blocked by Raven and Cheaz and were eliminated from the game. However, they got the chance to return to the game as a team of catfishers called Jennifer. Jennifer was not the only new member of the house. Tom joined them as well.

Later on, it was revealed that Raven and Chaz were named influencers and had to pick someone to block together. Due to the power given to The Circle contestants, Brian, a.k.a. Brittney, had to leave the show.

So far, three players have been eliminated from the reality show, while two new players have been introduced. The players that are still in the game are Billie Jean Blackett aka Bruno, Chaz Lawrey, Marvin Achi, Oliver Twixst, Raven Sutton, who is accompanied by her best friend and ASL translator Paris, Sam Carmona, Tasia Lesley aka Tamira, Tom Houghton, and Jennifer.

Viewers can watch the already-aired episodes of The Circle on Netflix ahead of the new episodes that are set to air on Wednesday, January 4 at 3:01 am ET on the streaming platform.

