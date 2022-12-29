"An annoying loser": Why are fans slamming Brett Robinson in The Circle season 5?

Big Brother season 20 contestant Brett Robinson recently appeared on Netflix's The Circle season 5, which premiered on Wednesday, December 28 with the first four episodes. In the series, Brett was seen targeting two female contestants for not connecting with him personally and even creating a rude dating profile for one of the contestants.

In the first episode, Brett ranked Sam Carmona last in his "popularity list" when the host asked the contestants to rank others from 1 to 7 on the basis of their first impression. He said that Sam, a female contestant, did not give him enough "attention" and confessed that he did not deal with the rejection well.

He was blocked (eliminated from the show) in the first episode itself by Raven, although he blamed it on being a model and not having a "noble profession" like others. Brett called himself the "coolest guy" in The Circle and sent a passive aggressive goodbye message to others, claiming that they blocked a very awesome guy.

Contestants were hurt by the message and said that Brett should have taken notes from Xanthi, another contestant who, after being eliminated, had sent a positive message to others. The Circle fans felt that Brett was being very annoying and slammed him for ranking Sam last.

“fly high” ✨️ @chocolatesunn #TheCircle Putting Sam in last place cause she didn’t give him attention?? oh Brett still an annoying loser omg nothing changed Putting Sam in last place cause she didn’t give him attention?? oh Brett still an annoying loser omg nothing changed😦 #TheCircle https://t.co/zsWfw9g8dJ

The Circle fans slam Brett for being rude to Raven

After being eliminated, Brett and Xanthi got together and created a fake profile with the name Jennifer together. This was unknown to the other contestants. Brett said that Raven needed to be taken down after ranking as an influencer for the second time in the game and for eliminating him.

In episode 4, players were asked to create dating profiles for one other contestant anonymously. "Jennifer" was asked to create a profile for Raven, in which Brett called out Raven for not being loyal. He also called her insensitive and shady, giving her personality a "demon emoji." Other players were shocked by this and wondered who could have done this.

Chaz felt that this was done by a "shady" person who "fired shots" just because the challenge was anonymous. Fans called out Brett for wanting to "take down Raven" and said that he was still a "douche" after the Big Brother incident. In season 20 of the show, Brett falsely accused Angela Brooke of leaving her own alliance on her daughter's birthday.

Tina @tinakim97 I watched Brett on Big Brother and he was so annoying lol. #thecircle I watched Brett on Big Brother and he was so annoying lol. #thecircle

Antman Reality @AntmanReality Omg Brett has gotten even more douchebaggy since big brother #TheCircle Omg Brett has gotten even more douchebaggy since big brother #TheCircle

Jewels @J3w3l3dH3art Brett sitting there watching everyone chat and come for my girl Sam. 🤨 I think not!!!! #TheCircle5 Brett sitting there watching everyone chat and come for my girl Sam. 🤨 I think not!!!! #TheCircle #TheCircle season5 #TheCircle Netflix 😒 Brett sitting there watching everyone chat and come for my girl Sam. 🤨 I think not!!!! #TheCircle #TheCircle5 #TheCircleseason5 #TheCircleNetflix

RoronoaNara 🇹🇹🇬🇾 @RoronoaNara #TheCircle5 So are we just going to gloss over the fact that Brett said oh "I got blocked because I didn't have a noble job or a disability". Raven is so much than that and you just can't relate. #TheCircle So are we just going to gloss over the fact that Brett said oh "I got blocked because I didn't have a noble job or a disability". Raven is so much than that and you just can't relate. #TheCircle #TheCircle5 https://t.co/WxN0Y2Y5UD

Kathy @kizgold 1st 4 episodes of #TheCircle down. Love Chaz, Love Raven & maybe Tom if he gets away from Jennifer. Brett is still a douche, as expected. Bring on Shooby! 1st 4 episodes of #TheCircle down. Love Chaz, Love Raven & maybe Tom if he gets away from Jennifer. Brett is still a douche, as expected. Bring on Shooby!

Ash @AshUnapologetic And why does Brett feel that Raven needs to be “taken down”? What she do to him? Hate him. #TheCircle #TheCircle Netflix And why does Brett feel that Raven needs to be “taken down”? What she do to him? Hate him. #TheCircle #TheCircleNetflix

What happened in the first four episodes of The Circle season 5?

Netflix's description of the latest season of The Circle reads,

"The new season of the reality competition, officially called The Circle: Singles, will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars."

In the first four episodes of the series, Brian Clark (playing as his daughter Brittney) was eliminated after he failed to open up more about the persona. Brian, however, ultimately decided to meet Raven before leaving the show.

He was shocked to see that Raven, who is deaf, was playing the game with her interpreter and friend Paris.

Meanwhile, Raven and Chaz ranked as the top two influencers for both the rankings displayed in episodes 1 to 4. They decided to eliminate Xanthi and Brett. In episode 3, both of them saved Sam and Marvin from elimination.

The next four episodes of The Circle will be released on Netflix next Wednesday, January 4 at 03:01 am ET.

