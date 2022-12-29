Who was eliminated from The Circle in episodes 1 to 4? A repeating pair of influencers creates chaos in the show

Episodes 1 to 4 of The Circle season 5 were dropped on Netflix this Wednesday, December 28 at 03:01 am ET.

Just like the previous seasons, the contestants voted for other members on the basis of their connections from ranks 1 to 7. The top 2 rankers of the show were labeled as "influencers" and held the power to block anyone, aka send anyone home.

Spoiler Alert: The following article contains a lot of spoilers about the Netflix show The Circle season 5.

In round one of The Circle voting, Raven and Chaz were unaware of their rankings and had to announce their answers publicly with everyone else. Ranker 1, Raven, decided to block Brett while Chaz, who was in second position, decided to send Xanthi home.

Both were given another chance to stay in the game and work together by pretending to be a newcomer, a 51-year-old cougar named Jennifer. In round 2 of the game, Chaz was voted number 1 while Raven was ranked 2. Both the new players, Tom and "Jennifer" were immune from the eviction.

Raven decided to save Sam while Chaz decided to prevent Marvin's elimination. Ultimately, both Brittney and Bruno were in danger of eviction. After much consideration on a date, both influencers decided to send Brittney home. In reality, Brittney is the catfish identity of Brian Clark and is also the name of Brian's 27-year-old daughter.

Why was Brian/Brittney evicted from The Circle?

Brian joined the game as Brittney to win the male contestant votes using his flirting skills. However, he refused to share anything personal, which led the other contestants, like Xanthi, Brett and Tom, to believe that he was a catfish.

In a game, where the contestants were supposed to send something "wild," Brian shared a picture of Brittney and her daughter hanging out together. This raised everyone's suspicions as it was not "wild" by any look.

After being evicted, Brittney chatted with Raven for a while about their families. Brian shared that he (pretending to be Brittney) has a daughter named Riley and told Raven that he would love to be friends with her irrespective of the game.

In the final discussion, Chaz wanted to save Bruno from the game because he was more open, but Raven was focused on saving Brittney, as she felt that people could change. After much deliberation, the influencers eventually decided to send Brian home. Chaz was happy that both of them decided to make a decision based on facts and not their feelings.

After being eliminated, Brian was given a chance to meet one of the contestants. He decided to visit Raven's room and was shocked to see Paris, her interpreter, in the same area. Brian explained that he was Riley's grandfather in real life and Raven revealed that she was deaf, so she was using her friend Paris as her interpreter.

The Circle cast reacts to Raven and Chaz becoming "influencers" twice in the first four episodes

Raven and Chaz were very happy after learning that they had become influencers once again. Sam was also happy that the "Gusband" (game husband) Chaz was in the lead. However, Brett said that these two needed to be taken down.

Xanthi was also upset that the people who almost sent her home were blue ticked once again.

The next four episodes of The Circle will drop on Netflix next Wednesday, January 4 at 03:01 am ET.

