The Circle season 6 episodes 5 to 8: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Out of the 13 total episodes of The Circle season 6, four were released on April 17, on Netflix, while upcoming episodes 5 to 8 are set to release on Wednesday, April 24, at 3:01 am ET, on the same platform.

The Circle gained instant fame after Netflix released its initial season in 2020, partly because fans of reality TV knew of the concept from the British TV show of the same name. It wasn't hard for the show to get first-time viewers hooked because of its intriguing plotline.

Season 6 of the show brought a new twist to the already promising story with a fascinating technological addition. The makers put an AI bot among the players, who would pose as catfish "Max", making a spectacle out of ambitious contestants' take on it.

While week one of the episodes didn't see anyone getting eliminated, the upcoming episodes are expected to get rid of more than one player to wind up the season in 13 episodes.

Release date, time, and streaming platform for The Circle season 6 episodes 5 to 8 explored

The release of episodes 5 to 8 is slated for 3:01 am ET, and they will dive deeper into the game. It'll be easier for fans residing in the PT zone because the release time is 12:01 am. For viewers in other timezones, who want to catch The Circle episodes 5 to 8 as they come in hot on Netflix, the below table should help.

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Time April 24 3:01 am Pacific Time April 24 12:01 am Central Time April 24 2:01 am Greenwich Mean Time April 24 7:01 am Australian Central Daylight Time April 25 2:01 am

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

April 24 6:01 pm

Eastern European Time April 24 10:01 am Central European Time April 24 9:01 am Indian Standard Time April 24 12:31 pm

For people who don't have a subscription to Netflix, but want to get it to watch The Circle season 6 and other TV shows and movies, they will have to pay a subscription fees, which start at $6.99 per month. Its premium ad-free version, which also allows streaming on multiple devices, can go up to $22.99 a month.

What to expect from episodes 5 to 8 of The Circle season 6 on Netflix

With the danger of the very first elimination looming over in episodes 5 to 8, the rankings from the initial four episodes can be taken into consideration for making wild guesses on who could likely be the first one to leave The Circle house.

Among the catfishes this season is Caress, who is playing under the shroud of her 20-something influencer nephew Paul. However, her not-so-promising attempts at convincing the masses of her identity landed her at the bottom of the first rankings list, making her vulnerable to elimination in the coming episodes.

The second catfish, Brandon, who is playing as his colleague Olivia, is doing exceptionally well on the other hand, making it to the top of the rankings list in the first installment of episodes. This not only gives him the power to manipulate in the coming episodes but also cuts him slack if he mistakenly gives hints about his true self.

The third and final catfish, the AI bot Max, was seen doing fairly well, but his AI brain doesn't seem to be taking him on a long ride because he managed to end up in the middle of the rankings list. That being said, he could be the perfect contender to keep flying safely under the radar, until the end.

Among other players on the verge of threat is Kyle, who wasn't very convincing about his fake single persona. Steffi too is in the risqué zone after she made it to the bottom for seeming inauthentic and passing as an AI bot.

The next installment of episodes 9 to 12 will drop on May 1, only on Netflix.