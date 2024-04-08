The Circle season 6: Meet the cast

The fan-favorite Netflix series The Circle is back with season 6 after season 5 concluded in January 2023. The season premieres on April 17 and will have a new episode released every Wednesday until May 8. The trailer for the new season has introduced a new twist to the cult favorite show: an AI bot that will pose as the catfish 'Max' and try to manipulate the contestants.

Alongside the AI bot will be ten other contestants who are also popular influencers. Three among the total 11 players are catfishes, including the AI bot. Below is the list of 11 players who are set to participate in The Circle season 6.

All contestants on season 6 of Netflix's The Circle

1) Autumn

Autumn from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Autumn is the youngest woman contestant. She is 21 years old and will enter the game as herself. Autumn works as a ranch hand and plans to use her Southern charm and flirting skills to get into the finale.

2) Jordan, aka Big J

Jordan from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Jordan, 24, is the youngest male contestant. He will pose as himself but with pictures from before he lost weight.

"Before I lost weight, everyone saw me as a friendly giant," he says.

To get to the finals, Jordan is ready to play tricks like spreading misinformation.

3) Lauren

Lauren from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Lauren is 26 years old and will be entering the game show as herself. She is used to talking to all kinds of people on the screen. Lauren aims to make it to the top by making acquaintances using her flirting skills, especially because she has just gotten out of a relationship.

4) Quori Tyler, aka QT

QT from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Quori Tyler, aka QT, is also 26 years old, the same age as Lauren. She will also be playing the game as herself. As a superfan of the show, QT has watched the show multiple times, which equips her with the essential skills needed to reach the top.

5) Cassie

Cassie from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

At 29, Cassie will also be playing The Circle season 6 as herself. Cassie is a catfishing pro because she caught her ex-husband cheating by making a fake profile. So, it is safe to assume that she'll be quicker than others when it comes to finding catfishes in the game.

6) Myles

Myles from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Like Cassie, Myles is also 29 years old and will play the game as himself. He calls himself a "huge flirt" and aims to get the ladies on the show to ally with him. He is also an AI engineer, which makes him more likely to catch the AI bot, Max.

7) Kyle

Kyle from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Kyle, at the age of 31, will enter the game with his dog, Deuce. Kyle is a basketball player, but to make himself more believable, he will join the game as a basketball trainer.

8) Brandon, catfishing as Olivia

Brandon from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Brandon is 34 years old. He will enter the game as a catfish, posing as his friend and colleague Olivia. He plans on combining his brain with Olivia’s body.

“This is my opportunity to be hot because I’ve never gotten to do that before,” he says.

9) Steffi

Steffi from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Steffi, 35, will be playing the game as herself. A psychic medium and a professional astrologer, Steffi will be getting clues from the dead people she connects to, but she plans on keeping her skills a secret as she rises to the top.

10) Caress, catfishing as Paul

Caress from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

Caress, 37, will also be playing the game as a catfish. Her catfish character, Paul, is her younger cousin. She hopes to use her cousin's social media power as he stands strong at 300,000 followers, which might make her more believable to the other influencers.

11) AI bot catfishing as Max (Age N/A)

The AI bot from season 6 (Image via Tudum)

The first ever AI bot contestant will be catfishing as the character 'Max.'

The ten players and a bot will compete for the winning prize money of $100,000. They can achieve this feat by successfully manipulating others to buy their catfish character or staying true enough to their own character to not get eliminated.

The Circle season 6 location (Image via Tudum)

Season 2 winner DeLeesa St. Agathe took the title home by successfully posing as her husband, Trevor St. Agathe. The three catfishes this season, including the bot, will have to channel DeLeesa's energy to sound as real as possible with their fake identities.

The other players who are entering the game as themselves will have to make sure that their chats with the others seem real because failing to do so would get them low rankings, leading up to their elimination.

More Information about season 6 of the Netflix show The Circle

Season 6 of the show has a change of location. The Circle US was adapted from the British show of the same name, which might be why it was filmed in an apartment complex in Northern England. But the show is officially moving to the US with its season 6 and will be shot in Atlanta, Georgia.

The trailer for the new season was also released recently on Netflix's YouTube channel. It shows the new apartment complex that will be the home to the players this season. Adorned with The Circle neon pink lights, the new set boasts comfortable chat rooms for its players to spend hours chatting. The trailer also refers to the AI bot twist, saying,

"While you don't need to be the smartest, this season we're adding a bit more intelligence to the chat."

The game of The Circle

The US version of the game show premiered in January 2020 and has since enjoyed an ever-growing following. This is because the show incorporates technological nuances in its plotline. First, it makes famous influencers its contestants, the ones who play the game of real vs. fake on a daily basis. These influencers then play the game of correctly identifying the fakes just by chatting with each other.

They use The Circle special software to chat, which has several state-of-the-art features that allow them to chat efficiently, like using their voice to type.

Season 6 has kept The Circle's new-age game strong by introducing the new AI feature. Its skill and talent will be up to fans to measure once the season airs on April 17.

All the previous seasons of The Circle are available to stream on Netflix.