BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Rosé, Stray Kids' Hyunjin, Seungmin, & more take spots as the top influencers driving the highest EVM at Paris Fashion Week

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Stray Kids' Hyunjin, were among the top influencers on the list of fashion brands with the highest EMV (Earned Media Value). Vogue Business recently released an article ranking the top fashion brands for the Autumn and Winter Fashion Show 2024 based on their earned media value.

Several brands including Dior, Saint Laurent, Loewe, and Versace took spots on the list and the brands' top influencers, who garnered much of the media attention, were K-pop idols. These idols are often invited to fashion shows either because they have a major influence in the industry or because of their stance as brand ambassadors for luxury brands. Every time a K-pop star is spotted at any event by the brands, they catch the attention of netizens and the media, in general.

Their posts on Instagram and social media gain more attention, only increasing the exposure of the brand and their fashion shows. In every season of fashion shows, K-pop idols have grabbed spots as the top influencers and it was the same for AW24's fashion show as well.

BLACKPINK's Rosé, Stray Kids' Hyunjin and other K-pop idols with the highest EMV at AW24 Fashion Show

From February to March 2024, luxury brands including Prada, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, and Dior, rolled out their Autumn and Winter collections of 2024. The collections were released across several fashion hub cities including Paris, Milan, New York, and London.

As the season of fashion shows came to an end, Vogue Business analyzed the media attention garnered by each brand and the profit they made out of the same. These are all the brands on Lefty's list of top ten brands at AW24 based on their EMV (Earned Media Value):

Dior Louis Vuitton Saint Laurent Loewe Versace Miu Miu Dolce & Gabbana Chanel Tommy Hilfiger Balenciaga

Eight among the top ten brands' highest earned media value was brought in by K-pop stars. Their posts on Instagram about attending the brand's fashion show shed led on the brands' upcoming collection while bringing in more views to the idol at the event, and the brand as well.

The K-pop idols who stood out as the top influencers for the brands included BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Rosé, along with Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Seungmin, among others. The following were the idols along with the brands they represent:

BLACKPINK's Jisoo - Dior

BLACKPINK's Rosé - Saint Laurent

Stray Kids' Hyunjin - Versace

NCT's Doyoung - Dolce & Gabbana

Stray Kids' Seungmin - Loewe

TWICE's Momo - Miu Miu

BLACKPINK's Jennie - Chanel

THE BOYZ's Juyeon - Balenciaga

Following the reveal, fans have been elated to notice that the influence of K-pop idols has been increasingly spilling over other industries outside of music. They have cherished the news of the accomplishments of their idols while celebrating the latest news. Fans of groups like BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, and THE BOYZ, were delighted that the idols are gaining media attention through their Instagram posts.

Given that many K-pop idols, veterans, and rookies, are continuously entering the fashion industry, fans are elated about the recognition and influence they receive.