From BTS’ V to NewJeans: A complete list of K-pop idols on 2023's Best Instagram Fashion Influencer Rankings

From BTS’ V to NewJeans, many K-pop idols and groups ranked in the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencer Rankings list. In the past few years, we have witnessed many K-pop idols representing luxurious brands, and their impact on audiences has proven their significance.

Following the Lefty Industry reports, artists like BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have demonstrated their effect on their fan bases through their Instagram. Fourth-generation K-pop groups like ENHYPEN and NewJeans have also made it to the list.

Naming 2023 as A Year of Cultural Transformation, the reports suggested,

“The convergence of art, fashion, and celebrity has set new standards.”

BTS’ V to NewJeans: K-pop idols and groups on 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers

1. BLACKPINK's Jennie on No. 2

BLACKPINK rapper Jennie reached the second spot on the Best Instagram Fashion Influencers list with 82.2 million followers. She is the brand ambassador for Chanel and Calvin Klein. Falling in the music category from South Korea, Jennie’s Earned Media Value was 315 million USD with an Engagement rate of 8.5 percent.

2. BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung on No. 3

Kim Taehyung was in third place on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers list with 62.7 million followers. The Winter Bear singer represents Cartier and Celine as a brand ambassador. V’s earned Media Value index as a musician from South Korea was revealed to be 265 million USD. His social media posts had an engagement rate of 20.6 percent.

3. BLACKPINK’s Rosé on No. 4

The South Korean-Australian member of BLACKPINK, Rosé, was spotted at No. 4 on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers list with 74.5 million followers. Rosé is the brand ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent, and Tiffany & Co. Her Earned Media Value was revealed to be 246 million USD with an Engagement Rate of 7.4 percent.

4. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo on No. 5

The eldest member of BLACKPINK, Jisoo has over 76.4 million followers on Instagram. She grabbed the No. 5 on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers list. Being a global ambassador for Dior and Cartier, her Earned Media Value was revealed to be 213 million USD with an Engagement Rate of 7.7 percent.

5. BLACKPINK’s Lisa on No. 7

The maknae of the group, Lisa, represents luxurious brands like Celine and BVLGARI, with 99.4 million followers on Instagram. She ranked No. 7 on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers list with an Earned Media Value of 124 million USD in the music category. The Thailandese singer had an Engagement Rate of 7.2 percent.

6. ENHYPEN on No. 12

The HYBE LABEL band ENHYPEN is the only K-pop boy group on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers rankings list. On rank No. 12, ENHYPEN has demonstrated an Earned Media Value of 87.1 million USD, an Engagement Rate of 14.3 percent, and 14.4 million followers on Instagram. The group was named as a global ambassador of Prada in June 2023.

7. NewJeans on No. 14

NewJeans has over 10 million followers on Instagram. They are the only K-pop girl group to be named on the 2023 Best Instagram Fashion Influencers Rankings list at No. 14. NewJeans has an Earned Media Value of 84.1 million USD with an Engagement Rate of 17 percent.

Member Minji landed her first ambassadorship with Gucci only two months after her debut. Other members, Hanni, Danielle, and Hyein, represent brands like Armani, Yves Saint Laurent, and Louis Vuitton, respectively.