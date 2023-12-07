Prior to their enrollment, BTS members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jeon Jungkook welcomed their fans online on the Weverse website via December 5, 2023. Recognised for their versatility in both music and design, the four musicians tried their utmost to comfort their heartbroken fans throughout the entertaining LIVE webcast. In the wake of the members' military enlistment, the BTS ARMY tried to find solace in their jokes and laughter during the Weverse LIVE.

During one such moment, the fans noticed that BTS member Taehyung took a sip from Namjoon aka RM's coffee cup. As soon as the Layover artist took a sip from the cup, he turned to RM and gave him a look, which resulted in both the idols trying to control their laughter. Fans speculated that this could be due to the content in the coffee cup which might not have been coffee and called it "Irish coffee perhaps."

For the unversed, an "Irish Coffee" is a cup of Irish whiskey, hot coffee and sugar combined to make an alcoholic beverage with a high caffeine content that is then topped with cream. The famous Irish coffee, a hot, creamy staple from Ireland is heavily consumed across Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Fans curious to know if Namjoon "pour his whiskey into a coffee cup" and flood X with their speculations

The BTS fandom is no stranger to alcoholic references made by their favorite idols. Be it Min Yoongi aka Suga teaching Jungkook how to drink an "Irish Bomb" during their Bon Voyage variety show in Malta or the maknae's solo album GOLDEN's color palette resembling a whiskey brand.

For context, on November 3, 2023, BTS member Jungkook announced the release of his first solo album, GOLDEN, as well as the creative concepts for his physical album copies, Shine, Solid, and Substance. Available in green, blue, and off-white hues, the cover design features an elegant gold accent.

But there seem to be a lot of similarities between the CDs and the widely recognized Scotch whiskey brand Johnnie Walker. Fans noticed that the whisky brand is available in several variations, including as Gold Label, Blue Label, and Green Label, all of which go well with the BTS member's album covers.

Furthermore, Jungkook has often drank alcohol during his Weverse LIVE streams and shared a few of his favorite brands with the ARMY. During one such webcast in August 2023, the GOLDEN artist shared that he currently prefers "highballs." It is an alcoholic base spirit plus a higher percentage of a non-alcoholic mixer (for instance, soda), frequently a carbonated beverage, make up a highball, a mixed alcoholic beverage.

Furthermore, Suga of BTS has a chat program called Suchwita that focuses on having drinks with the guests as they have in-depth discussions on various topics. This also draws attention to the show's pilot episode, in which BTS leader Namjoon talked about how much he's been reading about alcoholic beverages and how much he likes whisky these days.

Hence, eagle-eyed fans immediately took to Twitter, presently X, and shared their conjectures. Several fans believed that Namjoon's coffee cup must have had alcohol infused in it due to which Taehyung reacted in such a manner during their December 5 Weverse LIVE.

A fan, @_arkives_, wrote on X, "tae doesn’t even like coffee and when he looked at namjoon like?"

Another fan wrote, "Did Namjoon pour his whiskey into a coffee cup."

Meanwhile, BTS members are on their journey of fulfilling their mandatory military service of 18 months which every South Korean male citizen must complete by a specific age as per the country's law. Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung are reported to enlist on December 1, 2023, as per their respective procedures. Whereas Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook are reported to enlist together on December 12, 2023.