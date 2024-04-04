The Circle season 6 : Everything we know so far

With the Love is Blind fever cooling down, fans are soon getting graced with The Circle season 6 as it premieres on Netflix, on April 17. The fan-favorite show will then have new episodes released every Wednesday till May 8, the day of its finale.

The show was able to gather a cult of its own after its inception in January 2020, because of its unique plot adapted from the British show of the same name. The contestants' motive on The Circle is to catfish their fellow contestants or identify the catfishes among them.

Netflix Tudum reveals The Circle season 6's new location, cast, and more

Season 6 of the show is being shot at a new location

All the previous 5 seasons of the American The Circle were shot at a small apartment complex in Northern England. However, Netflix announced a location change for seasons 6 and 7. The show will be moving to the United States, as filming takes place in Atlanta, Georgia.

The new cast of The Circle season 6 revealed

Three of the 11 contestants on season 6 of The Circle are officially announced as catfishes, which keeps eight contestants real. The catfishes will have to protect their identities to make it to the finale, while the real ones will have to make sure no one takes them for catfishes, so they don't get eliminated.

The 11 contestants also include an A. I. bot, who will pose as a catfish and play among the mix of influencers like a real human.

1) Autumn

Autumn from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

2) Brandon catfishing as Olivia

Brandon from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

3) Caress catfishing as Paul

Caress from season 6 of The Circle (Image via Tudum)

4) Cassie

Cassie from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

5) Jordan aka Big J

Jordan from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

6) Kyle

Kyle from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

7) Lauren

Lauren from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

8) Myles

Myles from The Circle season 6 (Image via Tudum)

9) Quori-Tyler aka QT

QT from season 6 The Circle (Image via Tudum)

10) Steffi

Steffi from season 6 of The Circle (Image via Tudum)

11) The AI bot that will pose as the catfish 'Max'

AI bot of season 6 of The Circle (Image via Tudum)

The trailer of The Circle season 6

The season 6 trailer of The Circle was put out fresh on April 3. The trailer announces that the players will be competing for a whooping prize money of $100,000. It also emphasizes the new twist on the show, saying:

"While you don't need to be the smartest, this season we're adding a bit more intelligence to the chat," referring to the AI bot that will be playing the game of the ultimate catfish."

The trailer also shows the inside of the new location where season 6 is shooting, as the players enter it. The new place is lit in the usual Circle neon pink colors and features perfect seating and lounging spaces for the players to chat with each other.

The game of The Circle

The Circle gained widespread acclaim because of its never-before-seen plotline which was also adopted in countries like France and Brazil. The participating contestants, who are also popular influencers, don't get to see each other's faces. They have to try and identify the catfishes among them just by chatting with each other on The Circle software.

Their chats are documented in the series, where viewers get to see how the catfishes manipulate their fellow contestants, as they try to sound as real as possible.

The real contestants, on the other hand, try their best to not come off as catfishes, but despite their best efforts sometimes get deemed as catfishes, and even get eliminated.

All the previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Netflix.