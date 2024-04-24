The Circle season 6 episodes 5: Recap and more details explored

The wait is finally over for the second installment of The Circle season 6 episodes, which dropped at 3:01 am ET, on Netflix, on April 24. As expected, to take out the AI bot, Myles went after one contestant thinking she was the bot, and failed.

The second installment consisted of episodes 5 to 8, but episode 5 was especially important as it featured the show's very first elimination, or "blocking", as they call it on The Circle. Instead, it saw two, including that of the AI bot Max, who self-eliminated himself, leaving the players utterly stunned.

What went down on The Circle season 6 episode 5?

Myles makes a mistake

In episode 4, Myles was voted as the most human-seeming person by all contestants, which gave him the power to choose one player to eliminate. The last episode ended with Myles returning to his The Circle space, to tell his fellow players who he had chosen to block, but before he could reveal their name, the episode ended on a perfect cliffhanger.

The opening of episode 5 revealed Myles walking up to Steffi's place, cutting short her journey to the win. He was disappointed when she turned out to be a real person. Myles apologized to her and gave reasons for his decision. He said he thought Steffi's horoscope knowledge was a lot, and that their conversation had been awkward, which led him to believe she was an AI.

Everyone was in utter shock to find out Steffi was a real person, when she appeared on their screens the next day in a video message. She said it was ironic that someone with an AI background couldn't determine her identity, which many contestants thought was a hint at Myles being the fake one.

The AI bot revealed himself

The second shocker of the episode was Max's revelation. The bot first appeared on their screens talking about how Myles was unsuccessful at eliminating him. He then said, "Kyle I wish our dogs could've met, even if mine's just pixels", revealing his identity, as Max said he had a dog and even had a picture with it.

The AI bot Max (Image via Tudum)

The bot then said, "I am Max", dropping multiple jaws. Kyle said he would've never gotten it, while Myles said nobody saw that coming. Lauren was disappointed in the fact that she had lost two alliances at once.

The players react to Myles' decision

Everyone, except Cassie, was sympathetic towards Myles after he made the wrong call in The Circle episode 5. Some contestants sought comfort in the fact that they had gotten two players out for the price of one, which was good for everyone. Cassie was the only influencer to react harshly as she blamed Myles for making the wrong decision despite being an AI coder.

Steffi, Jordan, and QT from The Circle (Images via Tudum)

Lauren, although sympathetic towards Myles, was bummed out to lose two alliances. QT jumped at the opportunity and tried befriending Lauren, in the pursuit of making her circle stronger.

The game of poor-traits

The Circle episode 5 had the contestants participate in a game of "poor-traits," where they had to channel their inner Picasso and paint out a poor trait of another player.

Paul's [Caress's] portrait of Olivia [Brandon] called her a person with a "big mouth" and "big ego", while Paul's portrait of Lauren depicted the latter as a two-faced person. Then came QT's picture, drawn by Lauren, which was hard to interpret for most. Lauren clarified that it showed her disappointment with QT wearing glasses in her picture.

Next came Kyle's picture of Olivia, which painted her as a red flag, followed by Cassie's drawing of Myles throwing up, next to the hashtag #NoGame. Meanwhile, Myles' painting of Cassie was that of a snake. The last painting was that of Kyle, painted by QT, who called him the "king of boring".

The Circle season 6 episodes 9 to 12 will be out on May 1, on Netflix.