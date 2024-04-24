The Circle season 6 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

Episodes 5 to 8 of The Circle season 6 released on April 24 after the latest installment premiered on April 17. After episode 5 of The Circle season 6 saw two contestants, Steffi and the AI bot Max being sent home, another elimination was expected in episode 6, but the players were lucky, as they only got rated.

The spots of the two eliminated players from episode 5 were filled by two new additions to The Circle's season 6 family. Jordan and Autumn joined the show in episode 6 and geared up to play the game of manipulation. As Jordan pretended to be his former self, Autumn came as her authentic self.

What happened on episode 6 of The Circle season 6?

The new contestants introduced

Jordan and Autumn (Image via Netflix)

The Circle announced to its contestants that two new players had been added to their list of competitors. They were also informed that they were going to be rated and Autumn and Jordan were protected from the same.

However, the ratings had rules this time around in episode 6. All the players had to send a text each to the two new players, while the new contestants had the power to choose one individual to continue a conversation with.

Autumn ended up choosing Paul, instead of Cassie and QT. In an attempt to get her on his side, Caress disguised as Paul, shared valuable information with the newcomer. Jordan, on the other hand, got texts from Kyle, Olivia, Lauren, and Myles, and he chose to go with Myles because he promised to give him insider information about the game.

Brandon disguised as Olivia tears up

Olivia was seen texting Kyle in an attempt to repair things with him. She started with an apology for wrongly accusing him of being the AI bot in the first week. When Kyle seemed receptive, the contestant opened up to him about the struggles her mom had gone through after her dad passed away at a young age and said:

"I lost him to cancer, and my mom stepped up to [be] the mom and dad'."

This made Olivia emotional and teary-eyed and she admitted to the camera it wasn't Olivia's story, but that of Brandon's.

The ratings

The first rating to be revealed was that of Cassie, who came in seventh place. While most players were shocked to see her in this position, Kyle said he wasn't surprised. Olivia then ranked in sixth place, which came as a shock to Lauren.

The fifth place was secured by Paul, who was Caress, shocking Olivia, who thought she was playing a better game. Next up was Myles, who ranked in the fourth position, which Jordan was happy about because he wanted him to be in the middle.

Lauren made it to the top three by securing third place, which meant Kyle, who was in first place, and QT, who ranked in second place, were the influencers. The influencers had the power to block i.e. eliminate one player.

Kyle and QT (Image via Netflix)

After a thorough brainstorming session, and speaking about every player, QT and Kyle came to a decision to take out one contestant. However, their decision was not revealed in this installment and it was hard to tell which one of the five players they planned on eliminating.

The episode ended with this cliffhanger, with fans eager to know who was blocked on The Circle.

Episodes 9 to 12 of The Circle season 6 will release on May 1 on Netflix.