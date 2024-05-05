Selling the OC season 3: Is Alex Hall still friends with Tyler Stanaland?

Alex Hall recently revealed that she still doesn't speak to Tyler Stanaland, in an exclusive interview with People, published on May 3, 2024. After season 2 of Selling the OC ended with romance budding between the two, Alex and Tyler were seen in a tiff in the season 3 trailer, which worried fans about the outcome of their relationship.

However, when season 3 of the show dropped on Netflix on May 3, fans got answers to the reasons that were responsible for taking their relationship down. When People asked Alex Hall about their relationship after they were done filming the third season, Alex said,

"We don't speak. I've accepted it at this point. In the beginning, it was kind of confusing, and what's going on?"

She hinted at having found answers to her confusions from season 3, which later led her to sever ties with her romantic interest.

Alex Hall admits to not speaking to Tyler Stanaland after filming the third season of Selling the OC

After having the ups, Alex Hall was often seen questioning the lows of her relationship with Tyler. She was also seen confused about certain decisions that Tyler made which led to the two never getting into the exclusive zone. In her interview, Alex said that some of the incidents that took place after the season 3 filming, made her realize why Tyler might've behaved a certain way. Talking about the incidents she said,

"I was really able to have closure, because I could wrap my head around it. That's not to say that it wasn't shocking and confusing and hurtful, but it did give me clarity as to why he was behaving a certain way the entire season."

The clarification from Alex comes after season 3 of the show saw the duo in a hot and cold relationship. While they shared a kiss in one episode at the Oppenheim Group's party, the other episode saw them fighting over Tyler's ingenuine invitation to Alex to join him in Nashville.

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland's rocky relationship through season 3 of Selling the OC

First sparks between the two flew when Alex accused Tyler of running away after kissing her in the second season. That time around Tyler had worked his way to convince Alex that he had really wanted her.

Alex and Tyler from Selling the OC (Images via Instagram/ @alexhalloc, @tylerstanaland)

Then came the time when Alex thought Tyler's invite to her to join him in Nashville wasn't very genuine. While Tyler denied her accusations, she remained adamant about it.

The final dent in the coffin was put in when Alex told Stanaland that he was the only reason their relationship wasn't reaching the exclusive status. This happened when Alex was going to go to Italy for a few weeks for her family's Shabbat with another man she was dating at the time.

In the finale episode of Selling the OC season 3, fans saw things clearing out between most of the cast including Alex and Tyler at the Derby Race. Tyler confronted Alex about her decision to go to Italy and told her to decide against it. He said he didn't want her to go because he was scared of losing her, knowing she would be accompanied by another man.

Fans didn't know what Alex Hall decided on until the end of the episode when she grabbed her passport, confirming how adamant she was about her decision to go to Italy.

After season 3 of Selling the OC stopped filming, Tyler announced his exit from the show, to join his father's company. Speculative fans say that his dwindled relationship with Alex could have been one contributing reason for his exit from the show.

All three seasons of Selling the OC are available to stream only on Netflix.