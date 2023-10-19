"That news came as a shock to me": Selling the OC’s Alex Hall on Tyler Stanaland resigning from Oppenheim Group

In a recent interview, Selling the OC cast member Alex Hall discussed current events in her life and the show. Additionally, she shared her reaction to real estate broker Tyler Stanaland leaving the Oppenheim Group.

Speaking to The Messenger on Saturday, October 14, Hall said:

“That news came as a shock to me. I’m just as surprised as everybody else, to be honest with you.”

Tyler first shared this news with US Weekly earlier this month. In a statement, he confirmed leaving Jason and Brett Oppenheim's company and what he plans on doing after he resigns.

“I will be joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman and I look forward to aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders. I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again,” he said.

In addition to this, Tyler explained more about his departure to People magazine, saying:

“Leaving the Oppenheim Group wasn’t an easy decision, but is the right decision for me and my clients. Not only am I joining my dad and brother at Douglas Elliman, I’m aligning with a brand that has unparalleled reach and presence in the market with a renowned network of agents and industry leaders,” Tyler added.

Season 3 of Selling the OC might be Tyler's last appearance on the show

After hearing Tyler's departure from the show, Hall said she wasn't able to speak with him much after season 2 and season 3 filming, which might have been the reason for her shock. The third season of the show has already been filmed with Stanaland, and Hall shared the following about the upcoming season of Selling the OC:

"How much time do we have? There's a lot of drama. The guys got a lot more involved in the drama this year, to be honest with you. We've got a male cast, as well, down in Orange County, so we bring a little bit different drama."

The hard work Tyler Stanaland has put into his career can be witnessed on the show, Selling the OC. According to his Oppenheim Group bio:

“As a fifth-generation realtor and fourth-generation Laguna Beach native, it’s safe to say Orange County real estate is in his blood. Growing up working for the family brokerage, Tyler got his sales license at just 18 years old before pursuing a successful professional surf career which took him all around the globe.”

Additionally, the document stated:

“Transitioning back to real estate, Tyler cut his teeth alongside his father and has since carved a niche of his own as a rising leader in the luxury market.”

Tyler is the son of successful real estate agent and ex-owner of the Stanaland Group, John Stanaland.

The Oppenheim Group first recruited Tyler in November 2021, and through it, he appeared on season 1 of Selling the OC on August 24, 2022. The second season of the show was released on Netflix on September 8, 2023.

To People magazine, Tyler also explained how he decided to leave the group to pursue his professional dreams:

“My decision to leave the Oppenheim Group is about making the best decision for my clients and my career. I’m excited about this new chapter and to be working alongside family again.”

Besides his departure from the group, another news that has been making headlines for some time is his divorce from Brittany Snow. During Selling the OC season 2, viewers can see both stars making the decision to separate.

On Netflix, fans can watch all episodes of Selling the OC seasons 1 and 2 featuring stars like Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt, Kayla Cardona, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Sean Palmieri, and Austin Victoria.