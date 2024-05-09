Buying London: Everything we know so far

Buying London, premiering on May 22, is an eagerly anticipated U.K.-based reality series, set to deliver all the drama and glamor that fans of property shows crave. The show will be led by Daniel Daggers, Managing Director at DDRE Global, who aims to revolutionize London's property market with a team of dynamic agents.

From top agent Lauren to reformed party boy Oli and the determined rookie Reme, each member on the show is expected to bring their unique strengths and quirks to the table. However, navigating the world of high-end real estate isn't easy, as office politics, personal rivalries, and unexpected twists threaten to derail their success.

From Mayfair to Holland Park, Buying London promises a thrilling journey through the glamorous world of luxury real estate, filled with opulent mansions, high-stakes deals, and unbridled ambition.

When is Buying London releasing?

Buying London is set to make its grand debut on May 22.

Premiering exclusively on Netflix, this show has more to offer than just real estate, and will have its fair share of drama as well. There will be love triangles, affairs and more, as in a press release of the show, hints were dropped about the same.

The cast of Buying London

Netflix has confirmed the full cast of Buying London, which includes Daniel Daggers, Oli, Reme, Lauren, Rosi, Rasa, Juliana, Olivia, and Alex.

Led by the visionary Daniel Daggers, whose ambition to revolutionize London's real estate market drives the narrative, the team at DDRE Global is a force to be reckoned with.

From Lauren, the top agent with a longstanding friendship with Daniel, to Rasa, the well-connected hustler of the group with a knack for navigating office politics, each member plays a vital role in the series.

Rosi brings her intimate knowledge of prime central London, while Juliana infuses glamour as the confident interior designer unafraid to push boundaries.

Oli, the reformed party boy with connections across London's high society, adds intrigue with his charismatic presence, while Reme, the determined rookie eager to prove herself, represents the future of the industry.

Olivia serves as the peacemaker in the office, diffusing conflicts with her likable demeanor, while Alex, the rival agent, brings a layer of tension and intrigue as he clashes with Daniel in the cutthroat real estate landscape.

Together, this eclectic ensemble promises to deliver a riveting exploration of the high-stakes world of luxury real estate in London. As the show seeks to capture the attention of audiences familiar with the allure of prestigious estate agents, viewers can expect breakout stars, dramatic monologues, and stunning drone shots showcasing London's exclusive neighborhoods.

Buying London's trailer explored

Netflix unveiled the Buying London trailer on March 21, inviting viewers to join luxury estate agent Daniel Daggers and his team as they navigate London's Super Prime Property market.

Daniel, in his introduction, disclosed his impressive track record of selling over £5 billion in properties. He highlighted the industry's entrenched practices and emphasized DDRE's mission to revolutionize the real estate business as a small independent enterprise, as per Netflix.