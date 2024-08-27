"She is looking healthier" - Fans react as Wendy Williams makes first public appearance in over a year

Last week, former broadcaster, talk show host, media personality, and author Wendy Williams was spotted at Bolingo Balance, a holistic wellness store in Newark, New Jersey. This makes it her first public appearance after being in recovery for multiple health issues for over a year.

The photo of the appearance went viral on August 26, 2024, after Page Six first reported on it. It showed Wendy Williams dressed in navy blue shorts, a matching shirt, and white boots. She also sported bold pink lips and a funky haircut with red bangs while holding multi-colored rose bouquets and shopping bags in her hands.

Wendy’s son, Kevin Hunter Jr., was accompanying her. She posed beside him and the store owner, Victor Bowman, and the image was first shared by the latter on Facebook on August 19. The images from Wendy Williams’ first public appearance in over a year have garnered traction online.

For instance, Instagram user @geishalee commented on The Shade Room’s post on the same by writing:

“She is looking healthier. Happy for her.”

A Wendy fan lauds her public sighting (Image via Instagram/@geishalee)

Many others joined the conversations and shared similar reactions on the X platform.

“I’m glad she’s alive and well,” a user wrote.

“Glad to see her up and moving!!” Another user wrote.

Others continued to share their best wishes for her health and recovery while sharing their delight to see her in public, calling her “queen” and “icon.”

“Really hope she’s doing better... a real GOSSIP icon,” a netizen wrote.

“Healing queen she looks great,” another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some wanted to see her back in her element soon, hosting talk shows and podcasts.

“She actually looks a lot better. My girl slowly getting herself together. I want a Wendy podcast so bad!” A user commented.

“She’s looking like she’s doing a lot better as of recently. Missing her presence,” wrote another.

Exploring Wendy Williams’ recent and rare public appearance

Last week, Victor Bowman, the son of legendary herbalist healer the late Dr. Sebi, posted a picture of himself with Wendy Williams on his social media. It showed them smiling together while posing, and the caption reads:

“Wendy Williams come to my store. Much love, Queen.”

Later, when Page Six reported on Wendy Williams’ recent and rare public appearance, the picture went viral. Meanwhile, an employee of the store told the publication that The Hunter Foundation founder was “very bubbly,” as well as “sharp, upbeat, and aware” during her visit to Bowman’s holistic wellness store.

Sources also cited that she sat down with Victor and discussed health products before taking some of them home. Wendy Williams was reportedly “engaging but wasn’t as familiar” with the store and their supplies, so her son “was more explaining things.”

Expand Tweet

Victor Bowman told Page Six how he provided the 60-year-old Williams with many herbal supplements such as iron-rich sarsaparilla, contribo, and bottano oil, as well as capsules to regulate overall hormonal balance and psychological well-being.

“She talked about circulation improvement but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” the store owner told the outlet.

For those unaware, the sighting comes more than a year after Wendy Williams was diagnosed with multiple medical conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, aphasia, Grave’s disease, and lymphedema. She was in rehabilitation for her recovery and is reportedly under legal guardianship. She was last seen in public in New York City in March 2023.

