Where is Wendy Williams now? Talk show host's son sparks concern with worrying update on mother's health

Wendy Williams, the famous American talk show host, has been unwell for quite some time and is currently in a wellness facility. Turns out, she is suffering from multiple health issues that are believed to be the result of her alcohol abuse over the years. In fact, her only son, Kevin Hunter Jr., recently confirmed the same during an interview.

He also mentioned how he fears that his mother is on her deathbed and that William’s inner circle is exploiting her poor health conditions and lumpsum wealth while she is believed to be at a New York-based wellness facility. As expected, the news rendered fans shocked, who are no wondering whether Wendy Williams really is living with one foot in the grave.

Wendy Williams is at a wellness facility

The son of the daytime talk show’s host is not entirely wrong about his fears and speculations. Wendy Williams is really struggling, the news that has been confirmed by none other than her long-time associate, former jeweller, and now-manager, Will Shelby. However, he also clarified that many of Hunter’s claims and complaints are untrue, and Williams’ management has been portrayed in the wrong manner.

Shelby reportedly said that the 58-year-old has been in and out of a wellness facility over the last few years, battling several illnesses, including lymphedema and Graves’ disease aggravated by alcoholism. As a result, her financial assets were frozen, and she has remained under legal and financial guardianship since 2022.

However, some fans believe that her condition worsened right after her tenure for her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, ended in June last year after 13 seasons due to her frequent absence from work. Following this, she was replaced by Sherri Shepherd.

Turns out, the media personality took to heart the sudden change in her career, which is why she returned to the clutches of alcoholism. The result was her two month stay at a treatment facility in autumn 2022.

While it has been seven months since she returned home, last month she had to be rushed for medical health once again. This time, to a New York-based hospital, where she underwent rehabilitation. However, her aids, including publicist Shawn Zanotti, denied any such incident and claimed that Wendy Williams was not anywhere in New York during the said period. He and others have also confirmed that Williams is indeed under additional private care.

Wendy Williams’ son believes his mother deserves better

In an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, Wendy William’s 22-year-old college-going son dropped several bombshells. For instance, he mentioned that his mother’s associates are too busy earning profits and hardly care for her mental, emotional, or physical well-being.

“What’s been made more important by the people around her is that while her health may not be great, she needs to keep on earning income, and in my opinion that should not be a priority at all. And whoever has been hired – they are taking advantage of someone who needs to get better.”

In saying so, Kevin Hunter Jr., who was financially supported by her until she got a court-ordered guardian in May 2022, primarily slammed his mother’s manager, Shelby, and went stated that he didn’t trust him any longer. As part of the interview, he also recalled how he was shocked to see Williams’ health decline when the mother-son duo was cohabiting in Florida. It was between late 2021 and Spring 2022, following which she was sent to rehab for three months.

In fact, Kevin Hunter Jr. strongly believes that Williams was in no condition to understand what’s best for her, which is why she kept “agreeing to a lot” and it proved to be detrimental for her health in the long run.

Now that Hunter has spoken out loud and showed serious concerns about her mother’s health condition, he is hopeful that it will aware the world about Wendy Williams and fetch her all the help she deserves. In conclusion, Hunter explained that it was high time for Wendy to prioritise her health over her career and “just be proud of what she’s accomplished.”

Amidst the blame game, it remains to be seen whether or not the author of Ask Wendy ever returns to the public light.

