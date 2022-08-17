"You can come back": Fans elated after Babs get accepted into rehab in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 2

The hit series, My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 returned with yet another episode on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on TLC. The episode revolved around Whitney's mother, Babs', battling a stroke along with COVID and the star celebrating her friend Jessica's engagement.

On tonight's episode of the hit show, Whitney and her family were seen dealing with her mother Babs' health condition. In the past week, Babs was admitted to the hospital with a stroke and diagnosed with COVID. But tonight, the family received good news about her recovery.

Fans were happy to hear the news and sent prayers for the family. One fan tweeted:

The newest season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiered on August 9, 2022, and has been an instant hit among viewers. The franchise debuted on January 13, 2015, and has since had a nine-season run. The show documents plus-size dancer Whitney Way Thore and her life around her business, friends, and family.

Fans react to My Big Fat Fabulous Life Babs getting admitted to rehab

In this week's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney and her family were dealing with issues while trying to get her mother, Babs, into a rehabilitation center. But all depended on how the patient overcame her stroke and COVID. Later in the episode, the family discovered that Babs was on her road to recovery and was not dependent on being tube-fed.

The family discussed admitting Babs to a nursing home if none of the rehabilitation centers accepted her. However, Whitney's father, Glenn, soon informed the family about the good news. The rehabilitation center had accepted Babs' admission request, which made Whitney extremely happy.

Fans were also happy with the news and took to Twitter to express their prayers and wishes.

#mybigfatfabulouslife #MyBigFatFabLife Good for Babs...I'm happy she'll be able to get OT and PT so she can live a normal life... Good for Babs...I'm happy she'll be able to get OT and PT so she can live a normal life...#mybigfatfabulouslife #MyBigFatFabLife https://t.co/U5b2gQoQw5

Tina Gerber @TinaGerber1165 #mybigfatfablife Sending prayers for your mom and family Sending prayers for your mom and family 🙏❤️#mybigfatfablife

#mybigfatfabulouslife #MyBigFatFabLife The insurance company makes that decision...if Babs isn't at death's door, they won't pay for the additional hospital stay because it's what they deem "not medically necessary."The "system" is fugged up! The insurance company makes that decision...if Babs isn't at death's door, they won't pay for the additional hospital stay because it's what they deem "not medically necessary."The "system" is fugged up!#mybigfatfabulouslife #MyBigFatFabLife

Jessica @Jessica65481190 #MyBigFatFabulousLife So happy to hear babs is doing so well #MyBigFatFabLife So happy to hear babs is doing so well #MyBigFatFabLife #MyBigFatFabulousLife

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 Babs is a prime example of God have the final say! #MyBigFatFabLife Babs is a prime example of God have the final say! #MyBigFatFabLife

Mandy 🇺🇸🐶 @mrhyne68 So glad we start with good news on Babs tonight! #MyBigFatFabLife So glad we start with good news on Babs tonight! #MyBigFatFabLife

LiveSimply,LoveSimply @LittleSylvania #MyBigFatFabLife Awe, their smiles is making me cry, a happy cry. Beautiful. #MyBigFatFabLife Awe, their smiles is making me cry, a happy cry. Beautiful.

What transpired with Babs' health condition on My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10?

Season 10, episode 1 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, titled For the Love of Babs, showcased the family dealing with the news of Barbara (Babs) Thore's stroke. This was her second stroke in the last five years, and she also had seizures a few years ago. The family had multiple emotional breakdowns as they felt they would lose their mother.

TLC Network @TLC An all new episode of Whitney gets some good news about Babs' recovery.An all new episode of #MyBigFatFabLife starts NOW. Whitney gets some good news about Babs' recovery. 💛 An all new episode of #MyBigFatFabLife starts NOW. https://t.co/nR7c1kTO0T

The official synopsis of the show described the incident:

“The Thores are devastated after a stroke leaves Babs hospitalized with an uncertain road to recovery. With the help of her supportive friend group, Whitney musters the strength to be the pillar her family needs during their darkest time."

While Whitney was coming to terms with her mother's health, the doctor called and announced that Babs was also diagnosed with COVID and that the entire family should get themselves checked.

Although Whitney tested negative, her father and brother tested positive and had to be quarantined instantly. The star was allowed to meet her mother in the hospital. Later in the episode, Babs' condition worsened as she was diagnosed with a UTI and had to use a feeding tube to eat.

Episode 2 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life also saw Whitney getting ahead in her fitness business along with friend Jessica, helping her friend Heather out with her dating life, and hanging out with her family and friends, including Buddy. Viewers will have to keep watching to witness more drama.

Tune in to an all-new episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life next week on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on TLC.

