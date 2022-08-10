"Prayers for Babs": My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans send love to Whitney's mom as she battles a stroke

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new season on Tuesday night. The premiere episode started with the heart-breaking news of Whitney's mother, Babs', stroke. This was her second stroke in five years. Viewers sent their hearts out to Babs, hoping she has a speedy recovery.

Season 10, episode 1 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, titled For the Love of Babs, showcased the family dealing with the news of Barbara (Babs) Thore's stroke. During her confessional, Whitney shared that her heart just fell out of her body when she heard the news of her mother's condition.

The entire family recalled the incident and how they found out that Babs had suffered a stroke. Glenn Thore shared that it was one of the darkest moments he had ever experienced. The hospital called Whitney and told her that her mother also tested positive for Covid-19 and that the entire family should get themselves checked.

Luckily for Whitney, she tested negative. But her brother and father tested positive and had to be under quarantine. Since Whitney was the only one who didn't test positive, the hospital granted her permission to visit her mother. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother wasn't eating anything either, and if that continued, they would have to use a feeding tube.

Later in the episode, Whitney shared that her mother's condition hadn't improved and that the doctors told her she had also contracted UTI. As much as she tried to control her emotions, Whitney broke down in front of the camera. A few days later, the hospital told the My Big Fat Fabulous star that if her mother recovered sufficiently, they would put her in rehab and subsequently be sent home.

While things were looking up for the family, sadly, it didn't last long. Towards the end of the episode, when Whitney visited her mother, the doctor revealed that she wasn't in a condition to be sent to rehab and that they should probably look into finding a nursing facility for Babs.

The information was too much to handle, and Whitney broke down because she had to break the news to her father and brother, who were isolated due to Covid-19. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star shared that her mother was her top priority and that she couldn't bear to see her suffer so much.

Fans who witnessed the heart-breaking situation took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans send their hearts out to Whitney and her mother, Babs, as she battles a stroke in My Big Fat Fabulous Life

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they felt terrible for the family and hoped that things would turn for the best. Some also sent their love and prayers to the family, hoping that Babs has a speedy recovery.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

